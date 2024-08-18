‘Tui Tuivasa Is Giving Me Tony Ferguson Vibes’ – MMA Fans React To ‘Bam Bam’ Earning A Ridiculous 30-27 Scorecard Despite Getting Dominated At UFC 305

Jairzinho Rozenstruik may find himself back in the top-10 of the UFC’s heavyweight rankings come next week, but the story after his win doesn’t come from his performance, but that of one judge’s scorecard.
Rozenstruik pieced up Tai Tuivasa in their UFC 305 encounter, being technical with his striking and doing serious damage. Tuivasa hurt his leg with a leg check in the second round, and Rozenstruik nearly finished with a couple of flurries in the round.
But while one judge saw the fight 29-28 Rozenstruik, and another 30-27 Rozenstruik, a third judge, Howie Booth, scored every round for Tuivasa — despite unanimous agreement from MMA media and MMA fans that Rozenstruik won rounds two and three.
MMA Fans And Media Blast Judge Who Awarded Tai Tuivasa A 30-27 Card Despite Being Dominated By Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Rozenstruik has now won three of his last four fights.
Tuivasa, meanwhile, has dropped five straight.
UPDATE: The judge who scored the fight for Tuivasa has been relieved of his duties for the rest of the night.