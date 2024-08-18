‘Tui Tuivasa Is Giving Me Tony Ferguson Vibes’ – MMA Fans React To ‘Bam Bam’ Earning A Ridiculous 30-27 Scorecard Despite Getting Dominated At UFC 305

Jairzinho Rozenstruik may find himself back in the top-10 of the UFC’s heavyweight rankings come next week, but the story after his win doesn’t come from his performance, but that of one judge’s scorecard.

Rozenstruik pieced up Tai Tuivasa in their UFC 305 encounter, being technical with his striking and doing serious damage. Tuivasa hurt his leg with a leg check in the second round, and Rozenstruik nearly finished with a couple of flurries in the round.

But while one judge saw the fight 29-28 Rozenstruik, and another 30-27 Rozenstruik, a third judge, Howie Booth, scored every round for Tuivasa — despite unanimous agreement from MMA media and MMA fans that Rozenstruik won rounds two and three.

MMA Fans And Media Blast Judge Who Awarded Tai Tuivasa A 30-27 Card Despite Being Dominated By Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Who the hell scored that 30-27 for #tuivasa? Wtf?#UFC305 — Guy Shook (@ShookGuy1) August 18, 2024

1 judge gave all 3 rounds to Tuivasa? Come on now… #UFC305 — Brandon Crespo (@bckrispy_ttv) August 18, 2024

Split decision? Should’ve been a unanimous decision for Jairzinho Rozenstruik #UFC305 — 🇵🇸 محمدقطب 🇵🇸 (@Qutb_Patia) August 18, 2024

Even 29-28 Rozenstruik is a horrible scorecard. Clearest 30-27 you will ever see. Tai wasnt close to winning half a round #UFC305 — Leon Nestestog 🔜🔝 (@LNestestog) August 18, 2024

30 -27 tuivasa what the hellll 🤣🤣



How are some of those people allowed to judge!#UFC305 — Manofsteel (@Manofsteel925) August 18, 2024

Giving the second round to Truivasa shows how much these judges can influence a fight if it goes to a decision.



Rozenstruik won it 3-0 clearly.#UFC305 — Fawad Ali (@fawadalijourno) August 18, 2024

30-27 Tuivasa is crazy lmao that judge needs to be investigated immediately #UFC305 — Scottie Barrientos (@Scottieee_) August 18, 2024

Tai Tuivasa is giving me Tony Ferguson vibes, and it hurts my soul. Also, who gave BamBam the 30-27??



7-2 picks#UFC305 — NotTheFirstOmar (@NotTheFirstOmar) August 18, 2024

Judge Howie Booth submitted the dissenting 30-27 scorecard #UFC305 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 18, 2024

How much did they pay that judge then. 30-27 Tai!! Not sure if he accidentally scored the fight with the names mixed up 😂😂😂#ufc305 — Alex mann (@Alexjames_mann) August 18, 2024

Omg @Jon_Anik: “maybe he went to take a piss during round 2” 😂😂 #ufc305 — Key, Esq. (@kishenybarot) August 18, 2024

Howie Booth can retire early tonight. Don’t need someone that inept judging fights. They gotta look into that guy and see if he has some money on Tui. Ain’t no way he won that. None. Gtfo. #UFC305 — Forr (@BettingForr) August 18, 2024

Howie Booth you don't need to look at fighting ever again. #UFC305 — Jacob Keller (@Jaykelp) August 18, 2024

Rozenstruik has now won three of his last four fights.

Tuivasa, meanwhile, has dropped five straight.



UPDATE: The judge who scored the fight for Tuivasa has been relieved of his duties for the rest of the night.

