‘Mini Poatan’ – MMA Fighters & Fans React To Carlos Prates Flatlining Li Jingliang In Brutal UFC 305 Knockout

Carlos Prates has become the first fighter to knock out Li Jingliang in his 29 pro fights. The Brazilian welterweight entered the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series and has now racked up three wins in the promotion.

“The Nightmare” displayed his striking prowess at UFC 305 from the get-go but never rushed to the finish. He knocked down Jingliang a couple of times before finally landing the knockout blow in the second.

“The Leech”, as usual, showed heart and walked forward even while taking Prates’ best shots. This is the first time he has suffered two consecutive losses in his pro record.

While it’s unclear what’s next for Jingliang, Prates has grabbed all the praise from fans and fighters worldwide.

Carlos Prates’ Explosive Fighting Style Could Make Him A Problem In The UFC Welterweight Division

Damn Carlos Prates is a fighter I'm adding to my list of favourites. Man is so good #UFC305 — Dillon Gray (@Dill_CFCnew) August 18, 2024

Oh my God. Leech was against the wall on 1HP and Carlos Prates just was swinging combinations and slept him.#UFC305 pic.twitter.com/HTp96to00b — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) August 18, 2024

Holy omg Prates is going to be a serious problem in this division #UFC305 — Darius (@dxriuszn) August 18, 2024

Carlos mother effing Prates!!! #ufc305 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 18, 2024

Prates’ ability to stay composed and walk him down looking for the ko was something to behold… #ufc305 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 18, 2024

I think I’m gonna start smoking cigarettes 😂 #UFC305 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) August 18, 2024

Damn Prates 👊🏿👊🏿 sheesh #ufc305 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 18, 2024

Fuck all the training!!! Gonna smoke cigarettes for my next fight!!! #ufc305 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) August 18, 2024

What a perfomance!!! Crazy distance control…. Unbelievable timing!! Carlos pratis is the real deal #ufc305 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) August 18, 2024

The UFC welterweight division already has contenders like Jack Della Maddalena and Shavkat Rakhmonov with high finish rates. Prates climbing the ranks in similar fashion can naturally make the division more intriguing for the fans.