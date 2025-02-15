11-Year MMA Veteran Retires After Defeat In First Fight Of UFC Vegas 102

Mixed martial arts veteran Julia Avila laid the gloves down at UFC Vegas 102.

After suffering a decision loss to Jacqueline Cavalcanti in the opening bout of Saturday’s event, “Raging Panda” announced her retirement from professional MMA.

“This is it,” Avila said before placing her gloves down in the middle of the Octagon. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to fight on the world’s best stage.”

Still undefeated 💪@JacquelineMMAPT gets the UD victory to open up the night at #UFCVegas102! pic.twitter.com/ROWfmdzyak — UFC (@ufc) February 15, 2025

Avila made her professional MMA debut in 2012, though there was a four-and-a-half-year gap between her first two fights. After going 6-1, Avila made her UFC debut at UFC 239 in July 2019, defeating Pannie Kianzad.

“Raging Panda” went 3-3 in the UFC. Prior to tonight’s fight, her last performance came in December 2023 when she was submitted by former champion Miesha Tate.

Cavalcanti, a former LFA women’s bantamweight champion, is now 9-1 in her career, including a perfect 4-0 in the UFC.