Renato Moicano Reveals Plan For Octagon Interview With Joe Rogan Had He Won At UFC 311

Renato Moicano faced a huge uphill battle in the main event of UFC 311. Facing the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the sport today with a full camp would’ve been the toughest test of his career to date, let alone doing it with just one day to prepare.

“Money” was unable to pull off one of the biggest upsets of all time after replacing Arman Tsarukyan to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title this past Saturday night. The Brazilian has become a fan favorite in recent times, partly down to his winning streak and partly because of his entertaining and unpredictable personality.

Moicano’s post-fight interviews have become must-watch as he always has a lot to say and you never know where it’s going to go. Following his submission loss at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, a dejected contender spoke about what this setback means to him during his time on the mic.

“That wasn’t one day notice, that was a life’s notice. I’m very sad, I spent my whole life for this moment and I tap in the first round. Islam was much better than I today and I had so much to say but that’s not the right time. I’m not done and I don’t know if I will ever get a chance like that again but I will try my best to do.”

As Moicano told Joe Rogan inside the Octagon, a post-fight speech in victory would’ve been vastly different and he’d already given some thought into how he would use his time on the mic. He posted on X after the fight to state his plans for what his first interview as a UFC champion would’ve looked like.

Rather than basking in the moment of an incredibly emotional win, in true Moicano fashion, he had a book recommendation and a point to get across.

“I wish I had won yesterday, grabbed the microphone, and told you to read Murray Rothbard’s What Has Government Done to Our Money! Why money should be a commodity with a floating price dictated by the free market! Why central banks are institutions that, instead of helping the economy, enslave new generations through debt! The control of interest rates and quantitative easing are driving global economies toward collapse! “This book explains how government took over gold and turned it into this cursed fiat currency! And how governments have been doing this long before they were democratic—scraping gold coins, counterfeiting! The first step was to seize real money and then control interest rates! We all know how the story ends: the U.S. government with an almost unpayable debt! History is written by the winners! Yesterday I lost and stayed silent. But I will return to say what needs to be said! Last year, I fought for money; from now on, I fight for freedom! Study Bitcoin!”