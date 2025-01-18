MMA Legend Discusses Why Renato Moicano Could Be Bigger Test For Islam Makhachev Than Arman Tsarukyan

Renato Moicano might pose a more demanding test for Islam Makhachev than Arman Tsarukyan — at least, that’s the perspective of an MMA legend.

Makhachev had spent months training to defend his lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan in the highly anticipated main event of UFC 311 this Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. However, on Friday, the matchup was abruptly derailed when UFC CEO Dana White revealed that “Ahalkalakets” had to withdraw from their rematch because of a back injury.

Eventually, “Money” swooped in at the last moment to save the UFC 311 main event, stepping up as Tsarukyan’s replacement. Moicano had originally been scheduled to face Beneil Dariush on the same card.

Many fans and analysts alike see Moicano as an easy matchup for Makhachev, a sentiment echoed by the oddsmakers who have installed the Dagestani as an overwhelming favorite heading into the fight. However, Demetrious Johnson sees things quite differently.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, “Mighty” weighed in on the reshuffled UFC 311 main event between Makhachev and Moicano following Tsarukyan’s sudden withdrawal. The former UFC flyweight champion emphasized how the short-notice aspect of the matchup brings a fresh dynamic, and boldly suggested that “Money” might pose a more formidable challenge for Makhachev than many expect.

“I think it’s a better fight, Johnson said. “Here’s the reason why: you look at what ‘Money’ Moicano has done recently. He is on a tear because the man ‘can’t afford to lose,’ and I think it’s a tougher fight for Islam Makhachev. The reason is that you have to do it within 24 hours; you have no idea what the game plan’s going to be, and the whole thing changes.