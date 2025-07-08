Molly McCann on Boxing’s Brutal Learning Curve: ‘It’s Hard to Switch Off Old Habits’

Former UFC star Molly McCann has spoken about her transition from mixed martial arts to professional boxing.

As we know, Molly McCann was a pretty popular figure within the UFC. She had a series of highlight reel knockouts and alongside that, fans were captured by her personality – as well as her friendship with Paddy Pimblett. Unfortunately, after a poor run of form, ‘Meatball’ walked away from MMA – but she didn’t leave combat sports entirely.

Fast forward to the present day and Molly McCann has signed a multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing. After the announcement, she spoke candidly in an interview about what the transition has been like up to this point.

Molly McCann discusses boxing transition

“There was a lot of that that came, which was probably a lot more money, but that’s just not— I didn’t retire from the UFC to go and fight in, sorry, I shouldn’t say B-leagues, like circus kind of stuff with influencers. My body couldn’t sustain MMA, but it can still compete at the highest level. The dream for me is to always win a boxing world title.”

“I wouldn’t always advise an MMA fighter to box because we’re so used to not too much head movement—you’re going to get kneed or kicked in the head. To have to relearn that is hard. That’s the toughest part: to not be switched off in those moments.”

McCann has always been a passionate fighter and although she’s starting her journey late, it’ll be interesting to see how far she can go.