Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg Official For UFC Mexico City Main Event

Brandon Moreno is heading back to Mexico City, where he will take on Steve Erceg in the main event.

MMA Mania (following initial posts from Kevin K on X) reported that the UFC had put together a new headliner for their rematch to Arena CDMZ on March 29, with the former two-time flyweight champion topping the bill.

The UFC officially confirmed the booking during Saturday’s UFC 312 pay-per-view broadcast.

¡Vamos a Ciudad de México! #UFCMexico is ON for March 29 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/NAmDqAdScW — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2025

The original main event was reported to be a featherweight contest between Mexico’s Yair Rodríguez and Brazil’s Diego Lopes.

Moreno previously fought in Mexico City last February where he suffered a split decision loss to Brandon Royval before deciding to take some long overdue time off. He returned in Edmonton last November where “The Assassin Baby” looked back to his best, convincingly beating Amir Albazi to bring his opponent’s winning streak to an end.

Whilst the Tijuana born contender is sure to receive another incredible reception from his home fans, March 29 is a huge opportunity for his opponent. Erceg currently finds himself coming off of back-to-back losses for the first time in his career.

“Astroboy” was catapulted into a flyweight title shot off the back of a three-fight winning streak inside the Octagon and though he put on a good performance against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301, he was unable to leave Brazil with the gold. Erceg’s attempt to bounce back in front of his home crowd in Perth came to a sudden halt when he was stopped by Kai Kara-France in the first round at UFC 305 in August.

The 29-year old was originally booked to take on the #8-ranked Asu Almabayev on March 1 until the promotion seemingly changed their plans around in order to book a fitting main event for the Mexican fans. Rather than fighting an opponent that was one spot above him in the rankings, Erceg will now take on the #2-ranked contender.