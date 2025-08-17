“Most Dominant Performance In UFC History” – Conor McGregor, Paulo Costa, And Other Fighters & Fans React As Khamzat Chimaev Pulls Off Complete Shutout Of Dricus Du Plessis To Win UFC Middleweight Title At UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev has put on one of the most dominant displays in the history of UFC title fights, completing blanking Dricus Du Plessis over five rounds to claim the UFC middleweight championship in the UFC 319 main event.
Mere seconds into the fight, Chimaev level changed and scored a takedown. DDP attempted to get an arm around Chimaev but was forced to release. Chimaev got Du Plessis in a crucifix, landing short punches around the head of the trapped defending champion. Chimaev continued to work DDP over in top position for most of the round, until Du Plessis got back to his feet in the final 20 seconds. Du Plessis went for another guillotine but was unsuccessful.
Chimaev scored another takedown seconds into the second round, getting right into back control and maintaining it despite Du Plessis’ attempts to shake him off. Du Plessis got to the fence, but Chimaev continued to smother him with pressure, nearly locking in a rear-naked choke at one point.
The process continued in the third round, where Chimaev wrapped DDP up in another crucifix and landed more short shots. Du Plessis avoided the first takedown attempt in the fourth round, but Chimaev was right back to work with another successful takedown seconds later. Chimaev dominated through back and side control during the fourth.
Du Plessis tried to bring out strong strikes in the fifth round, and even through in a guillotine attempt, but it all was for naught.
Khamzat Chimaev Defeats Dricus Du Plessis To Become UFC Middleweight Champion At UFC 319
Chimaev now improves to 15-0 in MMA and completes the destiny that seemed set for him when he made his Octagon debut in July 2020. Chimaev earned the title shot with a submission of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.
Du Plessis had won the middleweight title with a decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. He retained the belt against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and in a rematch with Strickland at UFC 312.