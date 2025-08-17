“Most Dominant Performance In UFC History” – Conor McGregor, Paulo Costa, And Other Fighters & Fans React As Khamzat Chimaev Pulls Off Complete Shutout Of Dricus Du Plessis To Win UFC Middleweight Title At UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev has put on one of the most dominant displays in the history of UFC title fights, completing blanking Dricus Du Plessis over five rounds to claim the UFC middleweight championship in the UFC 319 main event.

Mere seconds into the fight, Chimaev level changed and scored a takedown. DDP attempted to get an arm around Chimaev but was forced to release. Chimaev got Du Plessis in a crucifix, landing short punches around the head of the trapped defending champion. Chimaev continued to work DDP over in top position for most of the round, until Du Plessis got back to his feet in the final 20 seconds. Du Plessis went for another guillotine but was unsuccessful.

Chimaev scored another takedown seconds into the second round, getting right into back control and maintaining it despite Du Plessis’ attempts to shake him off. Du Plessis got to the fence, but Chimaev continued to smother him with pressure, nearly locking in a rear-naked choke at one point.

The process continued in the third round, where Chimaev wrapped DDP up in another crucifix and landed more short shots. Du Plessis avoided the first takedown attempt in the fourth round, but Chimaev was right back to work with another successful takedown seconds later. Chimaev dominated through back and side control during the fourth.

Du Plessis tried to bring out strong strikes in the fifth round, and even through in a guillotine attempt, but it all was for naught.

Khamzat Chimaev Defeats Dricus Du Plessis To Become UFC Middleweight Champion At UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev just had the most dominant performance in UFC history man pic.twitter.com/NjGIOf4k9G — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) August 17, 2025

Chechnya’s first UFC Champion! Congrats! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 17, 2025

Chimaev beat DDP with the same pace style and pressure as always! #ufc319 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) August 17, 2025

NO ONE WANTS TO WACTH THIS SHIT lol. Ppl booing in the arena and at bar 🤣🤣🤣 — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 17, 2025

Khamzat is an all time great regardless of how you feel he did it he made it look easy doing it his way #UFC319 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025

And new — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 17, 2025

What an incredible performance by Chimaev! He will be one of the most dominant champions ever. — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) August 17, 2025

Most dominant grappling championship performance with some of least amount of damage to show for the amount of control time. #UFC319 — Billy Goff (@BilliamGoff) August 17, 2025

Yeah, that was pretty comfortably the most dominant performance from a title challenger ever. Khamzat Chimaev was always him. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) August 17, 2025

Fight concludes.



Chimaev will win 5-0. Total dominance.



I do have to give credit to DDP. Never quit. And had a couple moments of hope in the 5th.



The Chimaev era has officially begun. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 17, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev having cardio is like Happy Gilmore learning how to putt.



The whole division is screwed #UFC319 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 17, 2025

From a technical perspective, Chimaev utterly washing DDP is beyond impressive. A challenger outclassing the champ like this is genuinely insane



From a entertainment perspective, this fucking sucks #UFC319 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) August 17, 2025

This has been just an absolute mauling, and even that feels like underselling it. Chimaev’s dominance needs to be studied man, this is crazy. #UFC319 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 17, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev cannot be stopped! A legend in the making! #UFC319 — Korean John (@KoreanJohn_) August 17, 2025

nobody:



Khamzat Chimaev 5 seconds into every round:#UFC319 pic.twitter.com/06ejCMOvUz — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) August 17, 2025

This how Khamzat Chimaev is doing Dricus Du Plessis ☠️ #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/obTILpPd1s — Hoodie Cam (@camhashoes) August 17, 2025

Khamzat chimaev the whole fight pic.twitter.com/oSKXgVXTl4 — ABZINO_5 (@manlebilkkuff) August 17, 2025

Chimaev now improves to 15-0 in MMA and completes the destiny that seemed set for him when he made his Octagon debut in July 2020. Chimaev earned the title shot with a submission of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Du Plessis had won the middleweight title with a decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. He retained the belt against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and in a rematch with Strickland at UFC 312.