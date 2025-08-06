Muhammad Mokaev Maps His Path Back To the UFC: “There’s no bad blood”

Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev seems to be pretty confident that he will eventually make his return to the promotion.

At the age of just 25, Muhammad Mokaev is already one of the most talented flyweights in all of mixed martial arts. However, despite his undefeated record, the younger was ousted from the company following several disagreements behind the scenes with higher-ups. Since then, he’s been able to win two more fights in his post-UFC run, although many are still hoping to see him back in the big dance one day.

Of course, that all depends on what kind of attitude the company is going to have here. We all know that flyweight is full of some top guys, but the addition of Muhammad Mokaev would certainly inject some real life into proceedings. Alas, the UFC were clearly quite unhappy with him, and there are some problems that need to be resolved before things can move any further.

In a recent interview, Muhammad Mokaev made it crystal clear that he expects to be back inside the octagon at some point in the future.

Muhammad Mokaev expects eventual UFC return

“I believe one day, if I get a couple finishes, UFC will sign me back. There’s no bad blood between me and the UFC.”

Mokaev is still young and he still clearly has a lot left to learn about the sport. With that being said, Alexandre Pantoja is one of the most interesting champions out there in MMA right now – and this is a matchup that would be pretty fascinating.