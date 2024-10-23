Muhammad Mokaev Mocks Apparent UFC Release Of Longtime Rival

The UFC roster tracking accounts reported that following this weekend’s UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas, Jake Hadley has been cut from the roster. The Brit was looking to make it back-to-back wins at bantamweight but came up short.

His original opponent, Brady Hiestand, withdrew from the bout on fight week and was replaced by Cameron Smotherman who came in for his UFC debut. “White Kong” ended his run in the promotion with a record of 3-4 and this news wasn’t going to slip past a former rival of his.

Despite some pleasant exchanges between them on social media in more recent times, the feud between UK flyweights Hadley and Muhammad Mokaev has gone on for a long time at this stage. This came to ahead in the UFC when they shared the card with one another at UFC 286 in March of last year.

Both men are no longer with the promotion after Mokaev’s contract wasn’t re-signed, leading him to return to his former promotion of Brave CF. After seeing the news of Hadley’s UFC departure, Mokaev looked to get the last laugh.

Hadley responded, telling his long-time rival to finally set the fight up between them by getting Brave CF to reach out to him now that he is no longer under contract with the UFC.

“Tell brave ring me how much they saying lil man”

This followed a previous exchange where Hadley offered to step in and replace Raul Rosas Jr. who was set to grapple Mokaev at ADXC 6 this Friday. “The Punisher” will now face Brazil’s Rogerio Bontorin at the event instead.

Let's make the fight happen then get brave to message me big man or try summat on road vs me now then I promise u will be dead

If Brave CF are able to get Hadley to sign so they can make the fight, this would be a great bout for them to put together that would generate some serious interest. Hadley also shared the following post on social media after the PFL’s Dan Hardy commented on the news of his recent release.