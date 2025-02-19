Muhammad Mokaev Still Confused By Dana White’s Claim About His UFC Exit: ‘Never Pulled Out…Never Missed Weight’

Flyweight fighter Muhammad Mokaev says he’s none the wiser as to true reasons behind his shock departure from the UFC last year.

Mokaev surprisingly found himself outside of the sport’s leading promotion shortly after his win at UFC 304 in Manchester last July. In a lackluster affair, the Dagestan-born Brit outpointed Manel Kape to move to 13-0 as a pro and 7-0 in the UFC.

With a victory over “Starboy,” Mokaev was anticipating a potential title shot. But seemingly owing to his conduct behind the scenes, “The Punisher” was instead let go after fighting out his contract.

The 24-year-old was quick to complain about the decision publicly, even offering to fight for free if it would allow him back into the UFC. His efforts evidently fell on deaf ears, however, and he’ll need to put the work in outside of the Octagon to stake his claim for a new deal.

While the exact nature of the UFC’s decision remains undisclosed, Dana White did imply that “The Punisher” was difficult to work with, a sentiment shared by the matchmakers.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show on Uncrowned, Mokaev reflected on the UFC CEO’s remarks, admitting he’s still baffled by what he did wrong.

“Still today, I don’t understand the real situation,” Mokaev said. “Of course, there was a beef (with Kape) in the hotel and stuff, but I really don’t know. Maybe there’s a miscommunication between my team and UFC.

“I really don’t know. Like, difficult which way?” Mokaev said regarding White’s claim he was not an easy fighter to work with. “Seven fights under two years, four finishes, never pulled out from the fight, never missed weight.”

Post-UFC exit, Mokaev made his return to one of his former organizations, competing at Brave CF 91. After his original opponent withdrew, the Dagestan-born Brit shared the cage with replacement Joevincent So on two days’ notice last December.

“Chain” didn’t last long, falling by way of submission in under two minutes after being dragged down and locked in a D’arce choke.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Mokaev, as well as the specifics of his contractual agreement with Brave CF.