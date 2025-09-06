“Nah That Stoppage Was Crazy” – Fans & Fighters React To Herb Dean’s Controversial Stoppage As Axel Sola Wins UFC Debut Against Rhys McKee At UFC Paris

In what unfortunately seems to become an often occurance during UFC events, referee Herb Dean has come under fire from the MMA community once again following Axel Sola’s third-round finish of Rhys McKee during UFC Paris.

McKee had moments of success with heavy punches and pressure, but Sola found success throughout the fight thanks to clean left hands and body shots. The finish, however, came in the third round, with Sola seemingly dropping McKee with a body shot. McKee appeared to look for a takedown before Sola’s ground-and-pound. Dean, however, seemed to only give a second or two for McKee to respond before stepping in, giving Sola the win and prompting protests from McKee.

Dean already faced from scrutiny earlier in the card, accused of not taking better, sooner action when Harry Hardwick was left unable to stand following leg kicks from Kaue Fernandes.

Nah that stoppage was crazy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 6, 2025

Was that an early stoppage? 🤔 #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Herb Dean is ridiculous.. let’s Harry lose his legs, but stops Rhys when he’s defending.. — Ian Parker (@IanParkerMMA) September 6, 2025

Herb Dean had no business in MMA.



None.



He's a joke. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) September 6, 2025

Herb Dean when he sees the opportunity to do something stupid:#UFCParis pic.twitter.com/6e0fRkP76E — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) September 6, 2025

Herb Dean you are ASS once again pic.twitter.com/RXD033Bi1J — Don 🗝️ (@tDonBomb) September 6, 2025

Herb Dean has got to allow Rhys McKee to work out of this position. He jumped in too quickly once again. pic.twitter.com/oOCgRQo4WP — Ian O'Neill (@ioneillmma) September 6, 2025

What an absolutely horrific stoppage that is



Head up Rhys McKee you are a scrapper and will be back, disgraceful from Herb Dean. #UFCParis — The Don🇮🇪 (@bylestender) September 6, 2025

This marked the UFC debut for Sola, the former ARES FC lightweight champion and BRAVE CF veteran, who improves to 10-0-1.

McKee has now lost three of his last four.