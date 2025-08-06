Nassourdine Imavov Explains Why He Declined the Backup Role for UFC 319’s Title Headliner

Nassourdine Imavov has no interest in being a backup fighter.

Sitting as the top-ranked contender in the middleweight division, Imavov is ready for his first UFC title opportunity. But to get it, he’ll have to go through surging 185-pound sensation and Fighting Nerds co-founder Caio Borralo. The two will headline a loaded Fight Night card in Paris, France, when the promotion heads back to ‘The City of Light’ on September 6.

A mere three weeks before that, Imavov and Borralho will have their eyes on UFC 319’s highly anticipated clash between reigning and defending middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis, and undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev.

Despite Imavov being the No. 1 ranked contender in the division, Borralho will step on the scale as the official backup in Chicago. As it turns out, that’s because ‘The Sniper’ had already turned down the UFC’s offer to be the backup for du Plessis vs. Chimaev.

“He’s just taking my leftover, because I declined the backup,” Imavov told MMA Junkie. “If I hadn’t declined, the UFC wouldn’t have called him. For me, being the backup fighter for a title shot is not an honor. When I want to fight for the title, I want my face on the poster.” “After the fight between Khamzat and DDP, everyone will forget that Caio was a backup—it’s something that has no sense.”

A title opportunity hangs in the balance as Nassourdine Imavov gears up for his fight with Borralho

Imavov goes into his second straight main event riding a four-fight win streak. That includes a stunning second-round knockout of former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya in February.

Meanwhile, Borralho enters the biggest fight of his career with a perfect 7-0 record inside the Octagon, his most recent W coming against perrenial contender Jared Cannonier.

The winner between Imavov and Borralhoh is expected to leave Paris as the next man up for either du Plessis or Chimaev, depending on how things play out in ‘The Windy City’ later this month.