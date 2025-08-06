Nassourdine Imavov Reveals UFC Paris Gameplan: “I will just demolish him”

UFC middleweight star Nassourdine Imavov has revealed his plan of action heading into his upcoming UFC Paris main event against Caio Borralho.

Over the course of the last few years, Nassourdine Imavov has been on a pretty solid run at 185 pounds. After a loss to Sean Strickland and a no contest against Chris Curtis, he has been able to string together four straight wins – with his latest being an emphatic TKO triumph over former champion Israel Adesanya, which served as the biggest victory of his career to date.

As we look ahead to the immediate future, Nassourdine Imavov knows the next challenge that he has in front of him: Caio Borralho. Both of these men are considered to be future title contenders in their own right, but whoever gets the win in the French capital will be the one who really gets on the radar of Dana White and the UFC.

In a recent interview, Nassourdine Imavov wasn’t shy when discussing his game plan as we get closer and closer to fight night.

Nassourdine Imavov reveals Caio Borralho game plan

“I’m a complete fighter. I consider myself complete, so if it has to go to the ground, we will, and I will welcome him.”

“I will just demolish him.”

Imavov has been getting progressively more confident inside the cage and at the age of 30, he’s starting to really come into his prime. Of course, Borralho is equally as dangerous in the eyes of many, which makes this a really fascinating clash.