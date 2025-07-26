“Needs To Be Fired” – Fans Shame Referee Jason Herzog In Steven Nguyen’s UFC-record performance Against Mohammad Yahya At UFC Abu Dhabi

Steven Nguyen put on a UFC record performance in his win over Mohammad Yahya on the preliminary card of UFC Abu Dhabi; however, the spotlight has been unanimously, and quite negatively, placed on referee Jason Herzog for irresponsibility.

Nguyen used his crisp striking to lead to a dominant performance, overwhelming Yaha from the get-go with sharp combinations. Nguyen, in fact, dropped Yahya with six knockdowns — a UFC record for one bout.

Yahya showed surprising resilience early, briefly dropping Nguyen with a flurry early in the second round. Nguyen, however, quickly regained control and rocked Yahya again, nearly putting the fight away with ground-and-pound and submission attempts.

By the end of the round, Yahya had a hematoma under one of his eyes, prompting the doctor to step in and stop the fight.

The MMA community unanimously took aim at Herzog for allowing the fight to get to this point, putting Yahya in more danger than was necessary.

Herzog needs to be fired that’s not a beating that’s a life changing injury.



Herzog can stop the Lewis vs texeira fight that quick then do this in the yahya fight the ufc is corrupted to much gambling going on



Hopefully yahya gets better and Jason gets fucken fired🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/X004EzX16g — Kinggz (@Kinggz_locks) July 26, 2025

Damn did the ref bet decision or something this is crazy #ufcabudhabi — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 26, 2025

Is that a 10-8 round? Nguyen lookin super sharp out there with 5 knockdowns in one round — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 26, 2025

The whole upper left side of his face is swollen that’s crazy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 26, 2025

Congrats Nguyen you earned that and set a record for knockdowns 🏆 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 26, 2025

The list of fighters who have CTE because of Jason Herzog: #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/GDMp9YFo9C — Strong and Jacket (@strongandjacket) July 26, 2025

Jason Herzog watching Steven Nguyen drop Yahya 6 times in Round 1 and still not stopping the fight #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/pT1eIczqfu — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) July 26, 2025

Jason Herzog tried to get a man killed #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/2utZucLIUy — CKPicks23 (@CKPicks23) July 26, 2025

Jason Herzog instead of stopping that fight in round 1. #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/cEtkST6Ach — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) July 26, 2025

Herzog is in a ‘if he dies he dies’ mood — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 26, 2025

Great win by Nguyen, amazing toughness by Yahya and horrible officiating by Herzog. #UFCAbuDhabi — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) July 26, 2025

Jason Herzog watching Nguyen drop Yahya for the 314th time pic.twitter.com/dxAwCPOcJn — MMA_Stupid (@stupid_mma) July 26, 2025

Jason Herzog definitely had over 1.5 rounds.#UFCAbuDhabi — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 26, 2025

Jason Herzog closely observing after knockdown 48,456 pic.twitter.com/qvn7tnSx60 — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) July 26, 2025

Nguyen, a 2023 alumnus of Dana White’s Contender Series, scores his first UFC win after dropping his debut against Jarno Errens last year.

Yahya, the former lightweight champion of UAE Warriors, is now 0-3 since coming over from that promotion.