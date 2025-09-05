New Developments As UFC White House Card Set For June 2026

After UFC CEO and President Dana White called it a “done deal” last week, more details have started to come out for the early planning of a UFC event at the White House.

Per a report from the Wall Street Journal, White met with U.S. President Donald Trump and members of Trump’s administration this past week to officially confirm plans for the event — one of several events in Washington, D.C. around that time to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

Though originally intended to be held on July 4, which falls on a Saturday in 2026, the card will instead take place in late June. Logistical challenges reportedly were the cause of moving up the date of the event. UFC officials do say, however, that plans for the event remain on track.

The event will reportedly include both a press conference and weigh-ins to take place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Fighters may warm up in the White House and make their Octagon walks through different ceremonial routes, including going through the Oval Office or Rose Garden, before entering the Octagon located on the White House lawn.

UFC White House Event Reportedly Set For June 2026

The UFC will reportedly have various fan engagement events in the days leading up to the card. This will include autograph sessions and other interactive activities occuring at the National Mall, as well as viewing screens for broader public access.

Fireworks and laser-light displays will reportedly be involved during the event.

Given the spectacle nature of this event, combined with the card’s historic nature and various events, it is still unclear how this will effect plans for International Fight Week in 2026.

The historical nature of the event has brought out several fighters to ask for placement on the card, including both Conor McGregor and Jon Jones. McGregor has not fought since UFC 264 in July 2021, while Jones announced a comeback following the first tease of such an event — coming just two weeks after he retired and surrendered the UFC heavyweight title.

This card also comes in more historic times for the UFC — the first year of a seven-year, $7.7 billion U.S. broadcasting deal with Paramount.