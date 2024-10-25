Dana White: I Was ‘Begged’ Not To Cut Francis Ngannou In 2018

Dana White remains firm in his stance on Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC, even after Ngannou’s recent return to MMA. In his comeback fight, the former UFC heavyweight champion secured a decisive finish over Renan Ferreira at PFL: Battle of the Giants.

Ngannou’s 2023 UFC exit was turbulent, as he vacated his heavyweight title to pursue free agency. Since then, he has taken on boxing giants Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in highly lucrative matchups.

At a Power Slap 9 post-event press conference on Thursday, White was asked to share his thoughts on Ngannou’s recent performance. He suggested that financial incentives were the main driver behind Ngannou’s recent career choices.

White’s Initial Plan to Cut Ngannou in 2018

White shared that he had considered releasing Ngannou after he suffered back-to-back losses to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis in 2018.

“I was going to cut Francis when he lost two in a row,” White said. “Somebody around here begged me not to do it. It wouldn’t have mattered to me either way. There’s a much deeper story to this whole thing. He would’ve made more money if he’d stayed in the UFC. He didn’t want to fight Jon Jones. That’s a fact, my friend. We’re moving on.”