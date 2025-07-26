“No Where Near Ready For Top Talent” – Fans & Fighters Debate Reinier De Ridder Split Decision Win Over Robert Whittaker At UFC Abu Dhabi

Whittaker looked to pressure early on, but de Ridder attempted to tie him up in the clinch and limit Whittaker’s offense with takedown attempts. Whittaker, however, worked his way out and worked his striking during the first five-minute frame. Whittaker, in fact, busted de Ridder open with one of his strikes.

Whittaker looked to continue this strategy during the second round, and while it worked at first, a knee did damage to Whittaker. Whittaker was hurt during the round, and de Ridder managed to take the former champion down and control the action on the ground.

De Ridder appeared to hurt Whittaker again with a body shot, but Whittaker, not long after, landed an overhand right that dropped the former ONE champion. Whittaker landed some ground-and-pound, but it wasn’t enough to finish the fight. A fatigued Whittaker was then taken down by de Ridder, who again controlled the fight on the ground.

Both men appeared fatigued during the fourth round, but de Ridder did pressure Whittaker and controlled with his grappling expertise, landing in a notable overhand late in the frame. De Ridder seemed to just use his grappling to nullify Whittaker’s offense in the fifth round, but it was enough to score him the split decision.

Reinier de Ridder Earns Split Decision Over Robert Whittaker In UFC Abu Dhabi Main Event

Man de Ridder is no where near ready for top 5 talent. Man's game plan is chase take downs non stop and then lean on your opponent on the fence for 25 minutes. — Cajun Gaming (@JReiners_10) July 26, 2025

RDR HAS DEFEATED ROBERT WHITTAKER #UFCAbuDhabi



Dustin Poirier and Robert Whittaker both losing back to back



ffs 💔 pic.twitter.com/q8EbfjBnGa — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) July 26, 2025

I mean, that was as close as it probably could have been. No robbery whatsoever, and ultimately, a massive, massive win for de Ridder. Survived that madness and extended his winning streak. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) July 26, 2025

Great performance by RDR. Adesanya next? #UFCAbuDhabi — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 26, 2025

Whittaker slowed down and paid the price for it — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) July 26, 2025

I gave it to rdr — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 26, 2025

More damage for the Reaper. Should get him the win #UFCAbuDhabi — Billy Goff (@BilliamGoff) July 26, 2025

2-2 whoever win this round is getting hand raised — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 26, 2025

Everybody watching the judges rob Whittaker against Reinier de Ridder

#UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/39ANK2GyAg — Tony Johns (@WhyGarth) July 26, 2025

de RIDDER is fucking MID. Holy shit. — PoseidoN🌊 (@Pryoxis) July 26, 2025

Dricus De Plessis vs Reiner De Ridder would actually break the time space continuum. — jefferson steelflex (@raisecups) July 26, 2025

de Ridder given even the slightest opportunity #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/86UacTvnbf — Patrick (@KENTAsleep) July 26, 2025

Robert Whittaker just got robbed wtf. De Ridder is the most boring fighter i have ever watched. — Depressed Angels Fan (@whose_house1) July 26, 2025

RDR vs. DDP would be like letting your five year old siblings playing on PS5 — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) July 26, 2025

De Ridder is now 4-0 in the UFC, having scored finishes of Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland, and Bo Nickal prior to tonight.

Whittaker has now lost two straight and three of his last five. This marked his first fight since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308.