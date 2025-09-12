Noche UFC Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Lopes vs. Silva And More

The third annual Noche UFC is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, September 13. The main card portion of the event will start at 6PM ET/3PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 3PM ET/12PM PT.

The main event of the card will see Diego Lopes facing Jean Silva in a battle of notable featherweight contenders.

In the co-main event, Rob Font will take on David Martinez in a bantamweight matchup.

The main card will also feature Rafa Garcia taking on Jared Gordon, Kelvin Gastelum against Dustin Stoltzfus, Alexander Hernandez vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira, and Santiago Luna facing Quang Lee.

Noche UFC 3: Lopes vs. Silva Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Paris as of September 12 at 10:30pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card

Featherweight: Diego Lopes (+200) vs. Jean Silva (-245)

Bantamweight: Rob Font (-115) vs. David Martinez (-105)

Lightweight: Rafa Garcia (+180) vs. Jared Gordon (-218)

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (-230) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+190)

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez (-102) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (-118)

Bantamweight: Santiago Luna (-135) vs. Quang Lee (+114)

Preliminary Card