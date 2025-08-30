Noche UFC: Rob Font To Face Replacement Opponent After Raul Rosas Jr. Pulls Out Of Co Main Event

The Noche UFC lineup has undergone a shake-up with a little more than two weeks left before fight night.

According to MMA Junkie’s Nolan, the bantamweight co-main event of Noche UFC between Rob Font and Raul Rosas Jr. has been scrapped after “El Niño Problema” withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

In turn, Font will now square off against late-replacement David Martinez, who was originally scheduled to face Quang Le on the same card.

#Breaking: Rob Font vs. David Martinez is nearing finalization for #NocheUFC, multiple sources say now that Raul Rosas Jr. is out. Pending finalization, that’ll be Sept. 13 in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/Ti7Q026SFy — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 30, 2025

Font will make his second walk to the Octagon this year after edging Jean Matsumoto by split decision at UFC Seattle in February. The 38-year-old heads into the bout riding a two-fight win streak, though inconsistency has marked his recent run with a 3-4 record over his last seven appearances. Holding a 12-7 slate in the UFC, the American has secured seven of those victories by stoppage.

Meanwhile, Martinez is fresh off an impressive first-round knockout of Saimon Oliveira in his promotional debut at UFC Mexico City this past March. The 27-year-old Mexican earned his UFC deal just months earlier, securing a decision victory over Xavier Franklin on Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2024.

“Black Spartan” boasts a professional record of 12-1, with 10 of those victories coming by knockout. His lone setback came in April 2021, when he dropped a split decision under the Combate Global banner.

Who Will Headline Noche UFC?

This year’s Noche UFC marks the third annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day and will take place on September 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event was originally slated to be UFC 320 in Guadalajara, Mexico, however delays in completing Arena Guadalajara led the promotion to relocate the card to Texas and repackage it as a Fight Night.

The main event of the upcoming card will feature a marquee featherweight clash, as former title challenger Diego Lopes takes on rising knockout artist Jean Silva. The card also showcases a strawweight bout between former title contenders Tatiana Suarez and Amanda Lemos.

Here is the confirmed lineup of Noche UFC: