“Not Sure Why They Are Trying To Push The Full 5 Minutes” – Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas Ends In No Contest After Low Blow Less Than A Minute Into Noche UFC Bout

Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas barely got started before it was over — and no one in that Noche UFC 3 preliminary card bout came out the winner in the end.

The bout was ruled a no contest after a low blow from Reese that was deemed an accidental foul but left Dumas unable to continue.

Dumas tried to get things going with aggression early, but Reese looked to answer with low kicks. Unfortunately for them, one of those kicks ended up landing hard on Dumas’ groin, putting him down in a world of pain. Despite nearly the full five minutes to recover, Dumas was unable to continue, resulting in the no contest.

Low Blow Ends Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas At Noche UFC Early With No Contest

Dumas is clearly done. Not sure why they are trying to push the full 5 mins. #UFCNoche — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) September 13, 2025

Sedriques Dumas can't continue after taking a low blow and the fight is stopped.



Dumas had to get an ankle monitor removed to take this fight after he was arrested on a multitude of charges back in April and this is how it ends. #NocheUFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 13, 2025

$13 in his bank account Sedrique Dumas looked like a mythical fighter for 2 minutes, so God had to slow him down.



Until next time, Sedrique. — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 13, 2025

Dumas already made up his mind. Not sure why he’s still here… — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) September 13, 2025

Zach reese nutshot ends that fight.



Dumas balls might’ve exploded bro was tweakin — Jack Gold (@JackGoldMMA) September 13, 2025

And the Oscar goes to Sedriques Dumas. This bum should be cut from the UFC immediately. I guess he needs that UFC show check for more backwoods and hookers pic.twitter.com/WrLoMAJo4y — Showtime Picks (@showtimebets67) September 13, 2025

Dumas getting that sweet paycheck and not having to fight #UFCNoche pic.twitter.com/vW5nr9TpYc — Uncle Glen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@UncleGlenMMA) September 13, 2025

Every Sedriques Dumas fight should end with him being kicked in the nuts. Preferably multiple times. — Ryan Frederick (@ryanjfrederick) September 13, 2025

Everybody about to be on SD Dumas for not continuing after Zach Reese BLATANTLY kicked him in the balls.



Zach Reese has no one to blame but himself. Control your weapons. He didn’t even look sorry after he connected. — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) September 13, 2025

Reese had come into this bout with three wins in his last four, most recently scoring a decision over Dusko Todorovic in May.

Dumas, known in the MMA community for his lengthy arrest history, is now winless in three of his last four. He entered tonight off a loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 314.