“Not Sure Why They Are Trying To Push The Full 5 Minutes” – Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas Ends In No Contest After Low Blow Less Than A Minute Into Noche UFC Bout

Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas barely got started before it was over — and no one in that Noche UFC 3 preliminary card bout came out the winner in the end.
The bout was ruled a no contest after a low blow from Reese that was deemed an accidental foul but left Dumas unable to continue.
Dumas tried to get things going with aggression early, but Reese looked to answer with low kicks. Unfortunately for them, one of those kicks ended up landing hard on Dumas’ groin, putting him down in a world of pain. Despite nearly the full five minutes to recover, Dumas was unable to continue, resulting in the no contest.
Reese had come into this bout with three wins in his last four, most recently scoring a decision over Dusko Todorovic in May.
Dumas, known in the MMA community for his lengthy arrest history, is now winless in three of his last four. He entered tonight off a loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 314.