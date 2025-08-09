“Not The Most Inspiring Performance” – Fans & Fighters React To Steve Erceg Breaks Losing Skid With Win Over Ode Osbourne For At UFC Vegas 109

Steve Erceg’s first UFC bout at bantamweight ends up being a success, as he scored a decision victory over Ode’ Osbourne in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 109.

Osbourne used down kicks to the legs throughout the opening of the fight before connecting on a right hand that seemed to do damage. Erceg attempted to pin Osbourne against the fence, but Osbourne avoided it. Another right hand by Osbourne wobbled Erceg near the fence. Erceg weathered a small flurry and pressed Osbourne against the fence. A takedown attempted by Erceg failed, however, and Osbourne threatened a choke. Erceg managed to escape, however, and he got to Osbourne’s back and threatened his own choke. Osbourne would get out of it and end the round on top in Erceg’s guard.

Osbourne looked to continue his success in the second round by flashing his speedy strikes, but Erceg managed to pin him against the fence after about a minute. Erceg held him there for a little while before the fight returned to the center, where Erceg found some success with the right hand. Erceg would level change and pin Osbourne against the cage again. Osbourne reversed and escaped the grasp, but not without taking a body kick. After a clash of right hands, Erceg tried for another takedown attempt, but Osbourne avoided it.

The third round started quiet for the first couple of minutes, with Erceg getting the better of Osbourne, before a takedown of Osbourne halfway through the round. Erceg pressured his way into mount, threatening an arm-triangle before Osbourne gave his back up. Erceg attempted a rear-naked choke with a body triangle, but Osbourne escaped — though Erceg locked a headlock and took Osbourne back to the mat. Erceg threatened a choke once more and ended the fight on top in mount.

Steve Erceg Controls Ode Osbourne For Two Rounds To Score Decision At UFC Vegas 109

Great closing round from Erceg, but a pretty rough start there, I still think he gets the nod and hopes it boosts his confidence, but still not the most inspiring performance. #UFCVegas109 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 10, 2025

Who won that second round between Erceg and Osbourne? #UFCVegas109 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 10, 2025

Steve Erceg back in the win column #UFCVegas109 pic.twitter.com/FA0Mm8ejuN — ﱢ (@cookinquack) August 10, 2025

There’s one extremely evident trend in every Steve Erceg fight…



Dude gets hit far too clean, far too often.



Needs to keep that chin tucked.#UFCVegas109 — I AM SATURDAY (@I_AM_SATURDAY) August 10, 2025

How did the judges give Erceg round 2?? I guess for getting out struck & failing takedowns? — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) August 10, 2025

LMAO they had to give Erceg a robbery 😭 — Wire 🇮🇳🇵🇸 (@WireMartialArts) August 10, 2025

This fight broke a three-fight losing skid for Erceg, a skid that started with an unsuccessful title shot against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301.

Osbourne has now lost four of his last five. He came into this fight off a finish of Luis Gurule at UFC Vegas 105 in April.