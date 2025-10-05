“Nothing Is Done Yet” – Dana White Disputes Conor McGregor’s Claims About Being Signed For UFC White House Card

UFC CEO and President Dana White is telling the world to hold their horses in regards to Conor McGregor’s claims that he is locked in for the UFC White House event in June.

At the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White was asked about recent claims made by McGregor, who has gone around various media outlets to promote the UFC White House event and seemingly confirming his participation in it.

While White has previously teased McGregor fighting at the event, he says that nothing is set in stone. In fact, he isn’t even thinking about laying out a full card with participants just yet.

“We’re still talking about the production and how everything is going to work at the White House,” White said. “We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet. That won’t even start till February.

“I made it clear: Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is fired up to fight on that card, but nothing is done yet.”

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Isn’t Signed For UFC White House Yet

Though not everyone believes in what he says, McGregor has appeared on various mainstream programs over the last week or so, claiming that a deal for him to return to the Octagon in Washington, D.C. is “signed and delivered.”

McGregor, in fact, doubled down on his claims and says that he is communicating and negotiating directly with U.S. President Donald Trump and the United States government to appear at the event.

This has led to plenty of skepticism about his claims, and White pushed back against this as well in his remarks.

“No fights are being negotiated with the White House,” White said.

McGregor has previously posted what seemed to be his demands to compete on the card — $100 million and 100 of the new “Gold Cards” Trump is introducing.

McGregor has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264; however, he re-entered the UFC’s drug-testing pool earlier this year.