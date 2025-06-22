Now-Retired Jon Jones Facing New Misdemeanor Charge

Jon Jones may now be retired from active MMA competition, but the former two-division UFC champion’s legal issues have not stopped it seems.

According to court records, charges were filed against Jones on June 17 for leaving the scene of an accident that took place back on February 24. MMA Fighting obtained the official court record.

Per the Albuquerque Journal, a police officer investigating a traffic crash found a woman in the front passenger seat “exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down.”

The woman claimed Jones was the driver of the vehicle but fled the scene on foot. She then reportedly called Jones, and when a police aide spoke to the man on the phone believed to be him, he “appeared to be heavily intoxicated and made statements implying his capacity to employ lethal force through third parties.”

When a police officer received similar threatening statements from Jones, backup was requested. The man never confirmed if he was Jones when directly asked by officers.

Jon Jones Charged After Leaving Scene Of February Car Accident

The woman later told police that she drank and consumed mushrooms at Jones’ residence before needing to change her clothes. Then, “her next recollection was being at the scene of a traffic accident.” The woman claimed Jones was the last person she remembered driving the vehicle.

A few days after the incident, Jones was interviewed by police and claimed that the intoxicated woman had left his house earlier in the day and called him after getting into the accident. Jones claimed the person the woman handed the phone to “immediately opened the conversations with unprofessional language, which led him to doubt the legitimacy of the individual’s claim.”

There is no word on why the official charge came four months after the incident.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on July 24 for a bond arraignment.

Of course, this is far from Jones’ first run-in with the law. Jones has faced multiple DWI charges throughout his career, as well as abuse charges. There is also the infamous 2015 hit-and-run Jones had that resulted in him being stripped of the UFC light heavyweight championship.