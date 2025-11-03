NSAC Withholding Isaac Dulgarian’s UFC Vegas 110 Fight Purse

The Nevada State Athletic Commission is withholding the entire fight purse of Isaac Dulgarian following his controversial bout with Yadier Del Valle at UFC Vegas 110.

Ariel Helwani and Uncrowned were the first to report the matter.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission withheld Isaac Dulgarian’s ENTIRE purse on Saturday due the irregular betting activity surrounding his fight, sources tell @uncrownedcombat.



No timeline as to when or even if they will release it. Investigation pending. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 3, 2025

Per Helwani, an investigation by the commission is ongoing, and it’s unknown if or when Dulgarian will receive his fight purse.

Isaac Dulgarian UFC Vegas 110 Purse Withheld, NSAC Investigating Fight

Dulgarian was originally pegged as a heavy favorite for his fight with Del Valle. In the hours leading up to the fight, however, his line dropped massively from -250 to -166. A number of bets also came in on the first-round prop for Del Valle; both of these resulted in a number of sportsbooks pulling the fight from betting.

Dulgarian was easily taken down and submitted in the first round.

The aftermath of this fight has been monumental, from Dulgarian being released, to allegations of over 100 fights being flagged by the FBI, to reports of this circumstance not being an isolated incident.