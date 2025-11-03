NewsUFC

NSAC Withholding Isaac Dulgarian’s UFC Vegas 110 Fight Purse

By Thomas Albano

The Nevada State Athletic Commission is withholding the entire fight purse of Isaac Dulgarian following his controversial bout with Yadier Del Valle at UFC Vegas 110.

Ariel Helwani and Uncrowned were the first to report the matter.

Per Helwani, an investigation by the commission is ongoing, and it’s unknown if or when Dulgarian will receive his fight purse.

Isaac Dulgarian UFC Vegas 110 Purse Withheld, NSAC Investigating Fight

Dulgarian was originally pegged as a heavy favorite for his fight with Del Valle. In the hours leading up to the fight, however, his line dropped massively from -250 to -166. A number of bets also came in on the first-round prop for Del Valle; both of these resulted in a number of sportsbooks pulling the fight from betting.

Dulgarian was easily taken down and submitted in the first round.

The aftermath of this fight has been monumental, from Dulgarian being released, to allegations of over 100 fights being flagged by the FBI, to reports of this circumstance not being an isolated incident.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002