Darren Till Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Dismissing Dagestan vs. Ireland Rivalry: ‘For Him To Sit There & Say…’

Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov aims to further cement his legacy when he faces Ireland’s Paul Hughes on Jan. 25 in Dubai. Hughes earned his shot at the title after a victory over AJ McKee in October, setting the stage for this high-stakes clash.

The fight has sparked comparisons to the legendary rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, which peaked in 2018 when Khabib secured a dominant submission victory over McGregor. However, Khabib dismissed the notion of a deep rivalry between Ireland and Dagestan in MMA, making some blunt remarks about the talent disparity.

“Ireland don’t have fighters, brother,” Khabib said in a recent interview posted by PFL. “Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor], and who else? There are no fighters. You come to Dagestan, you understand. So many organizations don’t even sign Dagestan fighters because they worry everybody can become champion. Dagestan’s level of MMA is up here. But Ireland’s level? Not even half of Dagestan’s level.”

This comment sparked a response from former UFC contender Darren Till, who defended Irish MMA on X.

“I’ve always respected Khabib and his team a lot, they are fantastic fighters,” Till wrote.” But for him to sit there and say fighters from Ireland are low level. In comparison of sizes of countries and production, Ireland is actually way ahead. Ireland is so f*cking small and Russia is so f*cking big. Ireland has produced amazing fighters over the years. I would said just over size and production of the country, Ireland wins every time, and this is not me being biased because I am neither friends with khabib’s side or Ireland’s side I’m just stating my opinion.”

The contrasting views have ignited debate among fans, further heightening interest in the Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes matchup.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov’s remarks highlight Dagestan’s dominance in MMA, Till’s defense of Ireland emphasizes the remarkable achievements of Irish fighters given their country’s size.