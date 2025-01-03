HomeNewsUFC
Image: UFC.com

Darren Till Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Dismissing Dagestan vs. Ireland Rivalry: ‘For Him To Sit There & Say…’

By Andrew Ravens

Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov aims to further cement his legacy when he faces Ireland’s Paul Hughes on Jan. 25 in Dubai. Hughes earned his shot at the title after a victory over AJ McKee in October, setting the stage for this high-stakes clash.

The fight has sparked comparisons to the legendary rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, which peaked in 2018 when Khabib secured a dominant submission victory over McGregor. However, Khabib dismissed the notion of a deep rivalry between Ireland and Dagestan in MMA, making some blunt remarks about the talent disparity.

“Ireland don’t have fighters, brother,” Khabib said in a recent interview posted by PFL. “Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor], and who else? There are no fighters. You come to Dagestan, you understand. So many organizations don’t even sign Dagestan fighters because they worry everybody can become champion. Dagestan’s level of MMA is up here. But Ireland’s level? Not even half of Dagestan’s level.”

This comment sparked a response from former UFC contender Darren Till, who defended Irish MMA on X.

“I’ve always respected Khabib and his team a lot, they are fantastic fighters,” Till wrote.” But for him to sit there and say fighters from Ireland are low level. In comparison of sizes of countries and production, Ireland is actually way ahead. Ireland is so f*cking small and Russia is so f*cking big. Ireland has produced amazing fighters over the years. I would said just over size and production of the country, Ireland wins every time, and this is not me being biased because I am neither friends with khabib’s side or Ireland’s side I’m just stating my opinion.”

The contrasting views have ignited debate among fans, further heightening interest in the Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes matchup.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov’s remarks highlight Dagestan’s dominance in MMA, Till’s defense of Ireland emphasizes the remarkable achievements of Irish fighters given their country’s size.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Daniel Cormier On His 2024 Fight Of The Year Pick: ‘I’m Not Falling Victim To The Name’

UFC
When selecting his Fight of the Year candidate, UFC Hall of Famer and current...

Umar Nurmagomedov Accuses Merab Dvalishvili Of Seeking Easy Opponents Ahead Of UFC 311 Clash

UFC
Umar Nurmagomedov believes Merab Dvalishvili selectively targets opponents he deems less challenging. Nurmagomedov is gearing...

Eddie Alvarez Explains Why Michael Chandler’s UFC Tenure Has Been ‘Frustrating’ To Watch

UFC
Eddie Alvarez has been closely following Michael Chandler’s UFC career. Chandler entered the UFC with...

Islam Makhachev’s Training Partners Have To Be ‘Helped Emotionally’, Claims Manager

UFC
When Khabib Nurmagomedov made the decision to retire and vacate the UFC lightweight title,...

Chael Sonnen Reveals Colby Covington Walkout Idea That Hulk Hogan Deemed ‘Too Far’

UFC
Colby Covington's return to the Octagon in Tampa at the final event of 2024...

Paul Hughes Gives 4-Word Reaction To Khabib Nurmagomedov Claiming ‘Ireland Don’t Have Fighters’

UFC
In a recent social media video posted by the PFL, Khabib Nurmagomedov criticized the...

Manager Explains Magomed Ankalaev’s Confidence About KOing Alex Pereira: ‘He Said…Izzy Can’t Even Wash My Boots In Striking’

UFC
For a long time now, fight fans have theorized that Magomed Ankalaev is the...

Ex-Title Challenger Steve Erceg Booked For UFC Return, Faces Prospect On 17-Fight Winning Streak

UFC
Former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg will seemingly need to stall the surge...

Colby Covington: Joaquin Buckley Got Me At 30% Percent & I Still Should Have Beat Him On No Notice

UFC
Joaquin Buckley delivered a commanding performance against Colby Covington in the UFC Tampa main...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002