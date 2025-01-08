Usman Nurmagomedov ‘More Stressed’ For Umar & Makhachev’s UFC 311 Fights Than His Own Title Defense

Usman Nurmagomedov may display nerves of steel in his own fighting career, but when it comes to the bouts involving his brother Umar Nurmagomedov and teammate Islam Makhachev, his composure begins to waver.

A lightweight title fight between current champ Islam Makhachev and challenger Arman Tsarukyan is set to headline UFC 311. Meanwhile, the co-main event will see a UFC bantamweight championship bout between reigning kingpin Merab Dvalishvili and the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

As for Usman, he will defend his Bellator lightweight title against Paul Hughes at PFL’s Champions Series: Road to Dubai event on Jan. 25, just one week after UFC 311.

“Honestly, I’m more nervous about these guys fighting than my own,” Usman told MMA Junkie. “My fights, I don’t care even. I know what I can do, and I know my skills. I just have to go in the cage and [the] referee will say, ‘Let’s start guys.’ I love this.

“I am more stressed and more nervous about Umar, about Islam, about Tagir (Ulanbekov) and these guys. But with these guys, Khabib is there. Even if Khabib wasn’t there, it’s because I love these guys so much. That’s why I’m nervous. They will win, I believe.”

Usman confirmed that he would not attend UFC 311 due to logistical challenges.