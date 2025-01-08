HomeNewsUFC
Nurmagomedovs & Islam Makhachev
Image: Islam Makhachev/Facebook

Usman Nurmagomedov ‘More Stressed’ For Umar & Makhachev’s UFC 311 Fights Than His Own Title Defense

By Andrew Ravens

Usman Nurmagomedov may display nerves of steel in his own fighting career, but when it comes to the bouts involving his brother Umar Nurmagomedov and teammate Islam Makhachev, his composure begins to waver.

A lightweight title fight between current champ Islam Makhachev and challenger Arman Tsarukyan is set to headline UFC 311. Meanwhile, the co-main event will see a UFC bantamweight championship bout between reigning kingpin Merab Dvalishvili and the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

As for Usman, he will defend his Bellator lightweight title against Paul Hughes at PFL’s Champions Series: Road to Dubai event on Jan. 25, just one week after UFC 311.

“Honestly, I’m more nervous about these guys fighting than my own,” Usman told MMA Junkie. “My fights, I don’t care even. I know what I can do, and I know my skills. I just have to go in the cage and [the] referee will say, ‘Let’s start guys.’ I love this.

“I am more stressed and more nervous about Umar, about Islam, about Tagir (Ulanbekov) and these guys. But with these guys, Khabib is there. Even if Khabib wasn’t there, it’s because I love these guys so much. That’s why I’m nervous. They will win, I believe.”

Usman confirmed that he would not attend UFC 311 due to logistical challenges.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

O’Malley’s Coach On Merab Dvalishvili’s Anger Toward Umar Nurmagomedov: ‘Looks Like He’s About To Start Crying’ 

UFC
If it was any other fighter, one may look at Merab Dvalishvili's emotions heading...

UFC Middleweight Contender Recalls Turning Down Alex Pereira Fight In 2022: ‘I Was Like, F*ck No’

UFC
UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis has no issue proclaiming his decision to turn down...

Carlos Prates Takes Issue With Omission From ‘Best Hands In The UFC’ List

UFC
The UFC is home to some incredible strikers who are particularly known for the...

Kevin Lee: I Offered To Fight For $5K On Dana White’s Contender Series, But The UFC Weren’t Interested

UFC
Kevin Lee was eager for another opportunity to compete in the UFC, where he...

Cain Velásquez Highlights Clear Weakness Jon Jones Can Exploit Against Tom Aspinall

UFC
Cain Velásquez will always be known as one of the best heavyweights that we...

Irish Soccer Team Distances Itself From Conor McGregor After UFC Star Poses With Trophy Post-Cup Final Win

UFC
For a long time, being associated with Conor McGregor was one of the biggest...

Tony Ferguson Said To Be In Talks With New Promotion Following 8-Fight UFC Losing Skid

UFC
The Global Fight League, or GFL, have announced a huge amount of names who...

Former UFC Fighter Outlines Factor Khabib Nurmagomedov Left Out Of Dagestan vs. Ireland Debate

UFC
Legendary former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to have caused quite the stir...

Jan Błachowicz Explains Jon Jones’ Callout Of Alex Pereira: ‘He’s A Little Bit Afraid’ Of Aspinall

UFC
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz believes an element of fear is playing...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002