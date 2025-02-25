Three Ranked Lightweights Offer To Replace Injured Dan Hooker, Face Justin Gaethje At UFC 313

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje isn’t short on opponent options should he want to stay on next month’s pay-per-view card.

The injury curse struck the hearts of fans again this week after Dan Hooker revealed that a broken hand has forced him out of UFC 313 on March 8. “The Hangman” was slated to co-headline in a clash against Gaethje that many were tipping to be Fight of the Year in 2025.

It remains to be seen what the promotion has planned for “The Highlight” moving forward, and whether or not the Hooker bout will simply be rescheduled for a later date.

But should the fan favorite be kept on the lineup for the upcoming PPV at T-Mobile Arena, a number of potential replacement opponents have stepped forward.

The first to raise their hand was a familiar foe of Gaethje’s in Rafael Fiziev, whom the American defeated in London back in 2023.

“Let’s run it back @Justin_Gaethje,” Fiziev wrote.

“Ataman” hasn’t fought since tearing his ACL against Mateusz Gamrot 17 months ago.

But Fiziev isn’t the only one open to taking up the short-notice assignment, with both Renato Moicano and Gamrot marking a pair of top 10 contenders who went public with their willingness to step in.

2 weeks is good! I have enough time for 2 or 3 sparring sessions! I will be ready if they call! #ufc — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) February 25, 2025

“2 weeks is good! I have enough time for 2 or 3 sparring sessions! I will be ready if they call!” Moicano stated.

Hooker out , I’m ready to go @Justin_Geathje 🔥 2 weeks no matter !! @ufc @espn — Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) February 25, 2025

“Hooker out, I’m ready to go @Justin_Gaethje 2 weeks no matter!! @ufc,” Gamrot posted.

Moicano is no stranger to short-notice bouts, having made an unsuccessful challenge of Islam Makhachev’s title on 24 hours’ notice just last month.

“Gamer,” meanwhile, outlined strong logic in his callout of Gaethje, pointing out that the former interim champ’s original opponent, New Zealand’s Hooker, only narrowly outpointed him at UFC 305 last August.