Olympic Gold vs. UFC Gold? Kayla Harrison Says, “We’re Going to Find Out”

Kayla Harrison knows a thing or two about gold. The American judoka made history by claiming two Olympic gold medals, first in London 2012 and again in Rio 2016, becoming the first American to ever top the podium in Olympic judo.

Olympic Gold vs. UFC Gold? Kayla Harrison Answers

Not content with just conquering the tatami, Harrison made a seamless leap into mixed martial arts, where she quickly collected two PFL titles in 2018 and 2019, remaining undefeated and earning the distinction of being the PFL’s first female champion. She later jumped to the UFC.

Image: @kaylaharrisonofficial/Instagram

Now, the stage is set for Kayla Harrison’s next mountain: a shot at UFC gold. This Saturday night at UFC 316, against Julianna Pena, she steps into the Octagon for her first UFC title fight, a moment that could see her add another accolade to her already weighty trophy case. This is Harrison’s chance to prove that her determination can translate just as well in the UFC as they did on the Olympic mats and in the PFL cage.

Kayla Harrison herself isn’t shy about the significance. “Can winning a belt compare to an Olympic gold?” She was asked at the UFC 316 pre-fight press conference.”We’re going to find out on Saturday night,” she said with a wry grin. “I’m sure it’s going to feel very similar … It’s a testament, I think, to my character, my grit, my determination. I’m very happy with my career—I’ve climbed a lot of mountains, I’ve done more than most will ever do, and I’m very satisfied with it. But this belt is for me.”

UFC 316

Kayla Harrison’s UFC tenure has been short but impactful, and now she stands on the brink of making history once again. After signing with the UFC in early 2024, Harrison wasted no time making her mark, debuting in the bantamweight division with a statement win over former champion Holly Holm by submission at UFC 300. She followed that up with a dominant unanimous decision victory against Ketlen Vieira, quickly climbing to the No. 2 spot in the women’s 135-pound rankings.

With an 18-1 professional record and a reputation for overwhelming her opponents with both judo and striking, Harrison now faces reigning bantamweight champion Julianna Peña in the co-main event at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey. If Harrison prevails, she will become just the second athlete ever – after Henry Cejudo – to win both Olympic gold and a UFC title, joining an elite club.