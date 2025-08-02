“One Of The Most Exciting Fighters In The Sport” – Fans & Fighters React To Slugfest That Sees Esteban Ribovics Earning Judges’ Nod Over Elvis Brener In Fight Of The Year Contender

Esteban Ribovics seems to have a thing for wild wars in the Octagon, as he delivered another at UFC Vegas 108, once again earning a decision win as he bested Elvis Brener.
Ribovics started strong in round one, stuffing takedowns and delivering heavy strikes. Ribovics was being aggressive with his combination, though Brener had his own bursts of offense, including a series of leg kicks.
Brener came alive in the second, landing clean head kicks and working his own combinations. His aggression helped to open a cut over one of Ribovics’ eyes and briefly stunned Ribovics with a body kick and flurry.
The two came out swinging in the third round, with Ribovics pushing the pace more thanks to brutal combinations and working the body. Brener never backed down, however, landing flashy strikes that included a spinning wheel kick.
Ribovics ended up attempting more than 300 significant strikes over the course of the three rounds, landing approximately 150 of them. He also defended all nine of Brener’s takedown attempts.
Esteban Ribovics Wins Slugest vs. Elvis Brener At UFC Vegas 108
Ribovics has now won four of five. This is his second straight victory that has come in slugfest fashion, having defeat Daniel Zellhuber at Noche UFC 2: UFC 306 in a bout that earned Fight of the Year honors for 2024.
Brener has now lost three straight.