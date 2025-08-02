“One Of The Most Exciting Fighters In The Sport” – Fans & Fighters React To Slugfest That Sees Esteban Ribovics Earning Judges’ Nod Over Elvis Brener In Fight Of The Year Contender

Esteban Ribovics seems to have a thing for wild wars in the Octagon, as he delivered another at UFC Vegas 108, once again earning a decision win as he bested Elvis Brener.

Ribovics started strong in round one, stuffing takedowns and delivering heavy strikes. Ribovics was being aggressive with his combination, though Brener had his own bursts of offense, including a series of leg kicks.

Brener came alive in the second, landing clean head kicks and working his own combinations. His aggression helped to open a cut over one of Ribovics’ eyes and briefly stunned Ribovics with a body kick and flurry.

The two came out swinging in the third round, with Ribovics pushing the pace more thanks to brutal combinations and working the body. Brener never backed down, however, landing flashy strikes that included a spinning wheel kick.

Ribovics ended up attempting more than 300 significant strikes over the course of the three rounds, landing approximately 150 of them. He also defended all nine of Brener’s takedown attempts.

Esteban Ribovics Wins Slugest vs. Elvis Brener At UFC Vegas 108

Esteban Ribovics is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport right now pic.twitter.com/9y3oyr2o9A — Elonov 🇦🇺 (@ElonovMMA) August 3, 2025

Ribovics should never fight in the Apex again



Straight up warrior — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 3, 2025

Great fight between Ribovics and Brener. Ribovics’ striking is on another level #UFCVegas108 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2025

What a fight!!! Give them the FOTN! Banger🔥🔥 #ufcvegas108 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) August 3, 2025

What a fight that was one of the best in awhile great performances — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 3, 2025

Esteban is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 3, 2025

Ribovics being relegated to the warehouse is goddamn travesty — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 3, 2025

Give Brener and Ribovics some cash that was easily fight of the night pic.twitter.com/qsUP8vvhNO — Full Slate Podcast (@Full_Slate_Pod) August 3, 2025

Esteban Ribovics has Elves

Brener like .. #ufcvegas pic.twitter.com/7FwUOTjCeN — Why always me ? (@randomguy_26) August 3, 2025

I am convinced Ribovics is a psychopath.

I'm looking forward to this.#UFCVegas108 pic.twitter.com/19x2aSbi5a — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) August 3, 2025

That fight actually brought some life to the place for 5 mins. What’s a fucking scrap. Ribovics’ commitment to violence is amazing. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 3, 2025

Ribovics has now won four of five. This is his second straight victory that has come in slugfest fashion, having defeat Daniel Zellhuber at Noche UFC 2: UFC 306 in a bout that earned Fight of the Year honors for 2024.

Brener has now lost three straight.