‘Overrated’ – Fans React As Joe Pyfer Earns Lackluster Decision Win Over Kelvin Gastelum At UFC 316

Joe Pyfer’s continued to rise up the ranks at UFC 316, though perhaps not in the strongest performance as some would have liked against future Hall of Famer Kelvin Gastelum in one of the featured fights of the evening.

Pyfer came close to finishing the fight twice during the opening round. Very early on, he dropped Gastelum with a right hand before swarming on him. Pyfer went on to dominate the round, landing a strong head kick that rocked Gastelum before dropping him with another right hand.

Pyfer looked to get back to work in the second round, using his physical advantages as the two hand fought in the first minute. Pyfer landed a strong right hand that appeared to hurt Gastelum, who despite his feints and experience, wasn’t able to do much damage on Pyfer. Gastelum managed to get into a rhythm and find a jab late, landing in close, and especially to the body. Pyfer, meanwhile, appeared to slow down and only threw single punches during the course of the round.

Both men appeared to have moments in the third round. While Pyfer worked a notable combination early, Gastelum prevented a takedown attempt of his — and Gastelum appeared to land stronger punches late in the round. It wasn’t enough, however, as the judges all scored the fight for Pyfer.

Salty Joe Pyfer is so overrated, he only has a right hand and throws like 10 punches per round, he would have gotten brutalized by Gastelum at Mexico City's altitude #UFC316 — UFC Marauders (@UFCmarauders) June 8, 2025

I’ve seen enough… Joe Pyfer hate watches from here on out pic.twitter.com/23mf4B5ySP — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) June 8, 2025

Joe Pyfer trying to think of another strike to throw besides a right hook pic.twitter.com/f9ItTnhyIL — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) June 8, 2025

Joe Pyfer after the first round pic.twitter.com/9G7fmCWblL — Ron 🇺🇸 🧀 (@Ronvstypos) June 8, 2025

Pyfer if he didn’t have power: pic.twitter.com/aAP7jsRlBu — ape (@qpe) June 8, 2025

Pyfer whenever Kelvin gets remotely close to him #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/J2oRlm3JnM — Mij (@MidMartialArts) June 8, 2025

pyfer is so ass dawg, 6’2 struggling to finish 5’9 obese hispanic gastelum, scrap the whole sport atp this org is finished #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/jOi2hs8SSx — omar (@OlivessOmar) June 8, 2025

Joe Pyfer: “I’ll be the first to KO Kelvin Gastelum.”



Joe Pyfer in his corner after rocking Kelvin Gastelum 19 times: pic.twitter.com/M6qlxy3xsf — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) June 8, 2025

How did Pyfer get a 30 when he obviously lost round 3, and round 2 is debatable? #UFC316 — WhatIf&WhenMMA (@WhatIfnWhenMMA) June 8, 2025

Joe Pyfer why are you screaming after winning a decision like that? pic.twitter.com/7x3q4Qryo7 — Knuckles 👊 (@knuckles_stan) June 8, 2025

Pyfer has now won seven of his last eight. This marked his first fight in about a year, having most recently knocked out Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 303.

Gastelum has now lost four of his last six, though he came into this bout off a win over Daniel Rodriguez last year.