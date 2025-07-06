UFC Commentator Crowns Paddy Pimblett: ‘Best Trash Talker in MMA Today’

For Jon Anik’s money, there’s no better trash-talker in the fight game today than Paddy Pimblett.

Since making his promotional debut in 2021, ‘The Baddy’ has become a bona fide star inside the Octagon. Aside from a solic 7-0 record under the UFC banner, Pimblett has grown a massive fan following courtesy of his brash attitude and unwavering confidence.

Many, including Anik, have even likened the Liverpudlian’s skills on the mic to former champ-champ Conor McGregor, noting how, like ‘The Notorious,’ Pimblett always shoots from the hip.

“Paddy Pimblett’s a master orator, right? And not unlike Conor McGregor, nothing that Paddy says is scripted,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “And I think that’s a big part of it for me. I love Chael Sonnen—he’s one of the best orators I’ve ever been around, but some of his material was scripted. Paddy Pimblett, they just shoot straight from the hip. “But right now, if you’re asking me, the best trash talker in mixed martial arts today is Paddy Pimblett. And I think the Scouser accent is part of the equation. I gotta go. Love you. Thanks. Thanks.”

Is Paddy Pimblett Ready for the Big Show?

Pimblett’s star power reached another all-time high last month when he famously stepped into the Octagon immediately following Ilia Topuria’s stunning first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

With years of animosity brewing, Pimblett and Topuria exchanged some NSFW words before a shoving match erupted between the two top stars.

IT'S GETTING HEATED 😱 #UFC317



Is Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett next?! pic.twitter.com/sWIEMbquQi — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 29, 2025

The incident immediately had fight fans salivating, calling for the UFC to immediately book their long-awaited clash. Unfortunately, Dana White wasn’t exactly thrilled with the encounter, suggesting that the promotion may already have other plans for Pimblett.