Paddy Pimblett is the One to Beat Ilia Topuria, Says Former UFC Title Contender

Former UFC fighter Darren Till believes that fellow Liverpudlian Paddy Pimblett could be the man to defeat Ilia Topuria.

For a while now, Paddy Pimblett has been on the rise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s rubbed a lot of people the wrong way in that time but in equal measure, he’s also proven himself to be a top star in the lightweight division – and in doing so, he’s proven a whole lot of critics wrong.

One of the most notable things about Paddy Pimblett’s UFC run thus far has been his feud with Ilia Topuria. Following their recent face-off in the cage, some have questioned whether or not the UFC will book that fight next.

In a recent interview with Compare.bet, Darren Till gave his thoughts on how Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett could go.

Darren Till believes Paddy Pimblett could beat Ilia Topuria

“Paddy has probably got the best chance to beat Ilia, and I know it sounds ridiculous because I don’t think Paddy’s on his level in terms of skillset yet–he will get there.

“But I just think Paddy with his coaches and the way they strategise, and how big he is, and how sort of loose he is–I think Paddy has a great chance of beating Ilia Topuria.

“A lot of people will be against that opinion, but I’ve said this for years about Paddy, people like to give Paddy shit, but he can fight. He’s got a solid team around and he obviously works hard because of the shape he gets in.

“Whether you love or hate Paddy, and he’s not a close friend by any sense of it, but you have to give Paddy props. I know his opponents are questionable and the loss and stuff, but you can only fight who is in front of you.

“And people will say ‘he’s getting built’ – of course he’s getting built – like me. Because we speak, we talk the talk, why wouldn’t you build Paddy? Stop being a hater.”

Quotes via Compare.bet