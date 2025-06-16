Paddy Pimblett explains why he believes he’d defeat Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he believes he can be the one to defeat Ilia Topuria.

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is one of the biggest names in all of mixed martial arts. He has already achieved some great things in the sport, but in equal measure, it still feels like he’s got a long way to go before he can convince his critics that he’s an elite lightweight. With that being said, it feels like he could be just one win away from a championship opportunity – with some wondering whether or not that chance will stem from a fight against Justin Gaethje.

There are lots of different directions the UFC can go in, but for Paddy Pimblett, an eventual collision with Ilia Topuria seems like the right way to go. In a recent chat with Tom Aspinall, ‘The Baddy’ spoke openly about a showdown with ‘El Matador’.

Paddy Pimblett on possible Ilia Topuria fight

“I know I’d beat him,” Pimblett said during a conversation with Tom Aspinall.

“Funny ‘cause I get laughed at for it. But I know I beat him.

“We’ve already talked about a game plan to beat him. And I know how to beat him.

“No one goes for his weaknesses when they fight. Everyone just decides to have a boxing match with him. I’m not going to come out and have a boxing match with him. I’m going to beat him with my all-around MMA game.”

“As I said, I know I’d beat him up. And I reckon I’d proper hurt him and just shut everyone up even more, like I love to do.”

