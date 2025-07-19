Paddy Pimblett’s future: Max Holloway gives his thoughts on The Baddy possibly getting UFC title shot

UFC star Max Holloway has given his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett‘s chances if he is able to land a UFC title shot against Ilia Topuria.

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts today. While a lot of people have often doubted his ability, the Liverpudlian’s dominant win over Michael Chandler made everyone realize that he is, in fact, the real deal. Now, the only question is this: will he jump the line and be thrust into a blockbuster title shot against rival Ilia Topuria?

It’s certainly possible, and it’s definitely what Paddy Pimblett wants. He believes that he has the answers necessary to put an end to the rise of ‘El Matador’ and while some will disagree with that assessment, ‘The Baddy’ has shown remarkable improvements throughout the course of his UFC tenure thus far.

In a recent interview, Max Holloway was asked about Paddy Pimblett and how that fight could play out.

Max Holloway’s view on Paddy Pimblett

“It’s MMA. It’s mixed martial arts. Anybody can win,” Holloway said. “Everybody can say we saw Paddy get cracked. I saw myself get cracked a bunch of times and when Ilia hit me, we saw what we saw. At the end of the day, it’s mixed martial arts. I think Paddy and their team will prepare right for that fight. I think they’ll have a game plan and he’s no slouch.

“A lot of people thought Paddy was this guy who just talks and runs his mouth and then he got to prove himself against a guy like [Michael] Chandler. He’s not a wrestler but he out-wrestled the wrestler, which was pretty crazy to see.”

“He’s super good,” Holloway said about Pimblett. “This is mixed martial arts. It’s what’s going on that day and whoever can apply their game plan that they’ve been doing, you never know.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting