Behind the Gloves: Paddy Pimblett Explains Why Hollywood Gets Fighting All Wrong

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he doesn’t tend to be a big fan of Hollywood movies about combat sports.

Throughout the course of his career, Paddy Pimblett has done a great job of building up his star power and general name value. He is one of the most valuable assets that the Ultimate Fighting Championship has at its disposal right now, and there’s a very real chance that he’ll soon be competing against Ilia Topuria for the UFC lightweight title.

Of course, while he may be quite marketable, Paddy Pimblett rarely holds back from voicing his thoughts on the world. ‘The Baddy’ has no filter whatsoever and whether you love him or you hate him, one thing is for sure – you’re always going to get an honest opinion out of him.

So, when Paddy Pimblett was asked about his favourite fighting-based Hollywood movies, he certainly didn’t mince his words.

Paddy Pimblett discusses Hollywood fighting movies

“Most fighting movies are s***, aren’t they? You know what I mean? Most of them are s***. But you’d probably have to say The Fighter, ’cause it’s not realistic, but a little bit. And I’ll probably use a boxing one like Raging Bull, Million Dollar Baby, you know what I mean? Stuff like that. I wouldn’t use Rocky.”

For Paddy Pimblett, it doesn’t seem like Hollywood is going to be on the cards for him. Still, if the right offer came in, you’d have to think he’d at least consider it – especially if he wins the strap.