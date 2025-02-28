Paddy Pimblett: Ilia Topuria Didn’t Move Up Because Of The Weight Cut, He ‘Ran’ From Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria’s bold decision to vacate his featherweight title and make the jump to lightweight has sent shockwaves through the UFC, sparking intense debate and speculation.

Fresh off back-to-back knockout victories, his move has captivated fans and pundits, setting the stage for dream matchups and a dramatic shift in the division. While this transition presents a challenge for UFC matchmakers, it’s exactly the kind of shake-up that fuels the sport’s excitement.

However, not everyone is sold on the move. Paddy Pimblett, one of the lightweight division’s most outspoken rising stars, has emerged as a vocal skeptic.

Since Dana White announced Topuria’s title relinquishment, Pimblett has questioned the motivations behind it, even suggesting the UFC may have pressured the Spaniard into vacating rather than supporting his bid for champ-champ status.

Beyond the circumstances of the switch, “The Baddy” is unconvinced that “El Matador” can thrive at 155 pounds. He argues that the former featherweight king lacks the size and physicality to compete with the division’s elite, predicting struggles against bigger, stronger lightweights.

His sharpest criticism, however, comes in his assessment of a potential showdown with lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. Pimblett sees a one-sided affair, envisioning Makhachev effortlessly imposing his grappling and finishing Topuria with ease.

“Volk had only just recovered from getting head-kicked 12 weeks earlier and getting knocked clean out by Islam,” Pimblett said during a recent interview on 560 WQAM . “I think if (Topuria) fought Volk again, it’d be a different fight. I think he half ran away from Volk. But you can’t really say that because he knocked him out with one punch last year. Still, I think (Topuria) knew Volk was gonna give him a run for his money.”

While Topuria’s lightweight ambitions have injected new intrigue into the division, Pimblett’s doubts highlight the risks of the move.

Whether the Spaniard proves his skeptics wrong or struggles against the division’s best remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — the UFC’s lightweight division just got a lot more interesting.