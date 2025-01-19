Paddy Pimblett Reacts To Islam Makhachev’s Submission Of Renato Moicano: ‘You Tap That Quick? Go Asleep!’

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett wasn’t impressed with the quick nature of Renato Moicano’s decision to tap to an Islam Makhachev choke on Saturday night.

Moicano found himself competing with gold on the line for the first time this weekend, replacing the injured Arman Tsarukyan to challenge Makhachev on just 24 hours’ notice.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, it wasn’t to be a fairytale moment in Los Angeles. He was submitted inside the first round of the UFC 311 main event, marking the champ’s fourth consecutive title defense.

Among those tuning in for Makhachev’s latest defense was another 155lber frequently linked to a showdown with Moicano, the #13-ranked Pimblett.

“The Baddy” posted his reaction to the fight-ending sequence from the first PPV headliner of 2025. While he gave props to Moicano for stepping up on late notice, he berated the challenger for not ‘going out on his shield’.

“You f*cking tap that quick, Renato? Go asleep, lad. Go out on your shield,” Pimblett said following Makhachev’s submission. “I f*cking hate that. You’re in a f*cking choke. You’re not going to snap your neck. Go asleep.

“Second straight win by D’Arce choke. That was too easy. “It was like, ‘Yeah, give him the sub, lad.’ I thought that would put more of a fight than that,” Pimblett continued. “Credit to Renato for stepping up on 24 hours’ notice, but come on brother, you’re never going to get that opportunity again, at least go out on your shield and go to sleep.”

Before being initially booked to compete against Beneil Dariush at UFC 311, Moicano had been linked to a clash with the rising Pimblett in 2025.

With the Liverpool native yet to have his next assignment added to the calendar, perhaps talk will turn back toward that matchup following the setback to Moicano’s title hopes in California.