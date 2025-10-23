Paddy Pimblett SNAPS at Ilia Topuria: “He’s so fake”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has once again lashed out at UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria as rumors continue to circulate regarding a fight between the two.

For the longest time now, Paddy Pimblett has not been a big fan of Ilia Topuria – and you’d best believe that the feeling is mutual. ‘The Baddy’ is one of the most interesting fighters in the recent history of the promotion and that much goes without saying, but in terms of overall success, Topuria is head and shoulders above the Liverpudlian as a result of the two world titles he’s captured in the UFC.

Alas, following his win over Michael Chandler, many believed that Paddy Pimblett deserved to be the next challenger for Ilia Topuria. Alas, Justin Gaethje also seems to be in the running to get the call, but there’s been no official confirmation from the UFC either way. Whatever happens, it definitely feels like Topuria will serve as the headliner for UFC’s first big Paramount show in the new year.

In a recent interview, Pimblett once again poked fun at Topuria as the feud continues to gather momentum.

Paddy Pimblett hits out at Ilia Topuria

“No one would know Ilia Topuria if it wasn’t for me. He made himself famous off the back of my name…

“He’s so fake, like half of his followers. It’s been proven half his followers on Instagram are bots. He’s just a McGregor copycat and I’m getting sick of him.

“He’s a German. He’s not even Spanish, he’s not even Georgian. He was born in Germany, he’s German.”