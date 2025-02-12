Paddy Pimblett Has A Problem With Ilia Topuria’s Champ-Champ Talk: ‘He Is Not McGregor!’

Paddy Pimblett has downplayed Ilia Topuria’s chances of challenging Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title.

Topuria, the reigning featherweight champion, has expressed interest in moving up to 155 pounds after defending his title against Max Holloway last time out.

Assessing the situation, Pimblett remarked that despite Topuria’s recent victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Holloway, he doesn’t believe the Spaniard has done enough to earn a shot at Makhachev’s lightweight belt. While “El Matador” has stated he’s open to a rematch with Volkanovski, his preference is to move up and challenge Makhachev.

“I can’t see Ilia fighting Islam,” Pimblett said on the Blood Red podcast. “He’s only defended the belt once. Normally, you need to defend the belt like three times, and he’s not that big of a star to jump. He’s not (Conor) McGregor to just jump right up and fight for the other belt.

“So I can’t personally see that happening, but we’ll see what happens. I heard Ilia’s headlining the UFC 314 event against Volk, but you don’t know anything until it’s finalized with the UFC. I have been told this and that the last few weeks, last few months, but we’ll just see what happens.”

Pimblett and Topuria have a history of animosity, dating back to an altercation in London in March 2022. Their feud escalated further during the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference in December 2022, where security had to intervene due to their heated exchanges.

As for Pimblett, he is targeting a return to the Octagon at UFC 314, with rumors suggesting a potential matchup against Michael Chandler.