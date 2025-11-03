Pair Of UFC Fighters Admit To Being Approached About Possibility Of Taking Dives

Things continue to develop in rapidly quick fashion in the new UFC betting scandal, as two Octagon veterans have revealed that they have previously been approached about the possibility of throwing their fights.

This coincides with Ariel Helwani’s report from earlier in the day on November 3, claiming on the recent edition of his show that a number of UFC fighters have been offered money to throw fights.

In response to this report, Vince Morales, a UFC featherweight, confirmed on social media in a since-deleted post that he had been previously approached about taking a dive in at least one of his fights.

Morales added that the offer had been $70,000 to throw the fight.

Pretty serious allegations made by Vince Morales here. Says he's been offered to throw fight before, and got offered 70K$ to do so.



— The Matchmaker (@MMA__Matchmaker) November 4, 2025

“All this throwing the fight stuff is crazy!” Morales had posted. “I’ve been approached about doing it and it’s not something I could live with…even though I ended up losing the damn fight anyways.”

UFC Fighters Vince Morales, Vanessa Demopoulos Admit To Being Approached Previously To Throw Fights

This was followed up by another social media post from a fighter — this time UFC strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos.

In an Instagram comment, Demopoulos mentioned that she also had been approached previously about purposing losing a previous fight.

10-fight UFC veteran Vanessa Demopoulos also says she was approached. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 4, 2025

“My integrity could never,” Demopoulos said. “We’ve spent our lives learning skills and honoring this sport. Can’t believe people compromise their morels [sic] like this.”

The UFC has found itself in the center of betting controversy following a suspicious fight that took place between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier Del Valle during the main card of UFC Vegas 110 on November 1. The fight saw Del Valle easily take down Dulgarian and lock up a quick first-round submission victory.

Dulgarian had entered the fight a massive favorite; however, the line of the fight shrunk dramatically in the hours leading up to the fight. Bets on Del Valle, especially those of the first-round finish variety, led to some sportsbooks closing bets on the fight — with some even offering refunds to bettors.

MMA journalist and New York-based promoter Harry Mac alleged that the FBI made the UFC aware of the circumstances surrounding the fight, with Helwani claiming Dulgarian and his team convinced the UFC there was nothing the matter.

Mac has also alleged that over 100 fights have been flagged by the FBI for suspicious line movements, and that a potential audit might be sought after fights refereed by Jason Herzog.

Dulgarian was cut from the UFC about 24 hours following the controversial fight. His fight purse is also being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.