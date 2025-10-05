Patchy Mix Addresses Controversial Loss To Debutant Jakub Wiklacz At UFC 320 – ‘Can’t Win Split Decisions And Be Happy’

Patchy Mix handled his recent setback with composure.

Mix squared off against former KSW champion and promotional newcomer Jakub Wiklacz on the UFC 320 preliminary card, held Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although, the former Bellator bantamweight champion found early success with his wrestling, timing takedowns off kicks and controlling portions of the fight on the mat. His grappling transitions were sharp, but Wiklacz’s constant movement and submission attempts kept Mix from settling into a rhythm.

As the bout wore on, fatigue became a factor, and “No Love” struggled to impose his will against Wiklacz’s relentless pressure and punishing bodywork. Though Mix closed strong with top control in the final round, the judges ultimately favored his opponent’s overall activity and striking volume, awarding him a razor-thin split decision win with scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 28-29.

WIKTORIA POLSKA 🤩 🇵🇱 #UFC320@Jakub_Wiklacz beats Patchy Mix by split decision!



Patchy Mix Reflects On UFC 320 Loss To Jakub Wiklacz

After dropping a controversial split decision setback to Jakub Wiklacz at UFC 320, Patchy Mix took to social media on Saturday to address the outcome. In a brief video message, “No Love” showed humility and acknowledged the loss even though many fans felt he had done enough to win.

“Walking home from the arena, man, it just hits you, you know?,” Mix said. “Just got to keep it in perspective. Can’t win split decisions and be happy when I win them and then when I lose them, I can’t be upset, either. Much respect to my opponent and his team, and just got to get back to the drawing board, get better.”

Back in June, Patchy Mix made his much-anticipated Octagon debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316, but the night didn’t go his way as he dropped a one-sided unanimous decision. Now facing consecutive setbacks in the UFC, the 32-year-old New Yorker stands at 20-3 in his professional career, with 15 of those victories coming by way of finish.