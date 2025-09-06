Patricio Pitbull Torches ‘The Fat Panther’ Losene Keita After Major Weight Miss Cancels UFC Paris Fight

Patricio Pitbull is left fuming as his fight with Losene Keita is cancelled.

Pitbull was set to face two-division OKTAGON champion Keita on the main card of UFC Paris this weekend at the Accor Arena in France.

However, at Friday’s official weigh-ins, Keita tipped the scales three pounds over the 146-pound featherweight limit for his UFC debut, leading to the cancellation of his bout with Pitbull, who successfully weighed in at 145 pounds.

❌ Patricio Pitbull vs Losene Keita is OFFICIALLY OFF after Keita missed weight by 3lbs today at the UFC Paris official weigh ins pic.twitter.com/7HVcxg77Ur — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) September 5, 2025

After the fight was scrapped, “Black Panther” took to social media to apologize to fans, admitting that the grueling cut had drained his body to the point where he couldn’t push any further.

For the first time in 25 fights, I failed to make weight, and it had to happen on my UFC debut…



I wanted to continue and would have given everything to make weight, but my body didn’t want it.



I sincerely apologize to all my fans. I will be back, like every time I fall in life pic.twitter.com/qvTTY4Y1kz — keitaplusser (@keita_losene) September 5, 2025

Keita insisted he was determined to keep the fight alive, even offering to forfeit his purse to Pitbull. However, he alleged the former Bellator champion declined the proposal.

Losene Keita says he offered Patricio Pitbull his purse to try and make the fight happen:



"But it seemed you were happier for the fight not to happen than to give me a chance to make it right." 😬 #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/x8D7vEUw8X — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 5, 2025

Patricio Pitbull Left Disappointed After Losene Keita Misses Weight For UFC Paris

During a recent interview with Full Send MMA, Patricio Pitbull didn’t hold back when addressing the cancellation of his UFC Paris bout after Losene Keita missed weight. The featherweight veteran criticized Keita for failing to make the extra effort during the additional time given to cut down and made it clear he wasn’t after his opponent’s purse, he just wanted the chance to compete.

“I can’t believe that [he didn’t put effort to make weight] so he’s not professional. I am professional,” Pitbull said. “He said in some interviews he’s faster, younger, stronger but he can’t make weight. I have a video he came to me saying that was his fault… I am about 11 or 12 years making championship weight. If the people want to blame somebody, blame the fat panther.”

Pitbull later took to X, reminding fans that he had accepted the fight with Keita on short notice and voicing his frustration over how it fell apart. The former Bellator champ also set his sights on a quick turnaround, declaring his desire to compete at UFC Rio on October 11 and even calling out Arnold Allen as his preferred opponent.

I did my part, but my opponent didn’t do his. I was called on short notice, traveled, dealt with jet lag and made weight. My opponent was at home, had 3 more hours to try and chose not to. I really would like to fight on the UFC Rio card. I’ll face anyone who makes weight @ufc — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) September 5, 2025

Patricio Pitbull last competed at UFC 318 in July, earning a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige to rebound from a one-sided defeat to Yair Rodriguez in his Octagon debut at UFC 314. The 38-year-old Brazilian now carries a professional record of 37-8, with a 24 of those victories coming by way of finish.