Patricio Pitbull Torches ‘The Fat Panther’ Losene Keita After Major Weight Miss Cancels UFC Paris Fight

Patricio Pitbull is left fuming as his fight with Losene Keita is cancelled.
Pitbull was set to face two-division OKTAGON champion Keita on the main card of UFC Paris this weekend at the Accor Arena in France.
However, at Friday’s official weigh-ins, Keita tipped the scales three pounds over the 146-pound featherweight limit for his UFC debut, leading to the cancellation of his bout with Pitbull, who successfully weighed in at 145 pounds.
After the fight was scrapped, “Black Panther” took to social media to apologize to fans, admitting that the grueling cut had drained his body to the point where he couldn’t push any further.
Keita insisted he was determined to keep the fight alive, even offering to forfeit his purse to Pitbull. However, he alleged the former Bellator champion declined the proposal.
Patricio Pitbull Left Disappointed After Losene Keita Misses Weight For UFC Paris
During a recent interview with Full Send MMA, Patricio Pitbull didn’t hold back when addressing the cancellation of his UFC Paris bout after Losene Keita missed weight. The featherweight veteran criticized Keita for failing to make the extra effort during the additional time given to cut down and made it clear he wasn’t after his opponent’s purse, he just wanted the chance to compete.
Pitbull later took to X, reminding fans that he had accepted the fight with Keita on short notice and voicing his frustration over how it fell apart. The former Bellator champ also set his sights on a quick turnaround, declaring his desire to compete at UFC Rio on October 11 and even calling out Arnold Allen as his preferred opponent.
Patricio Pitbull last competed at UFC 318 in July, earning a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige to rebound from a one-sided defeat to Yair Rodriguez in his Octagon debut at UFC 314. The 38-year-old Brazilian now carries a professional record of 37-8, with a 24 of those victories coming by way of finish.