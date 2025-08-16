Patricio Pitbull Reportedly Booked To Face Promising New Signee At UFC Paris On Sept. 6

Patricio Pitbull will reportedly return for his third UFC fight of the year.

According to Maîtres Fumiers on Instagram, Pitbull is expected to face promotional newcomer Losene Keita at UFC Paris on September 6 inside the Accor Arena in France.

The upcoming Fight Night will be headlined by a pivotal middleweight showdown between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, with potential title implications on the line. Meanwhile, the main card will also feature Benoît Saint Denis facing rising talent Mauricio Ruffy in a lightweight showdown.

How Does Patricio Pitbull’s Record Compare To Losene Keita’s Ahead Of UFC Paris?

Patricio Pitbull kicked off his UFC journey earlier this year at UFC 314, facing former interim featherweight champion and suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss. The former Bellator two division titleholder bounced back at UFC 318 last month, reclaiming victory with a hard-fought decision over Dan Ige.

Pitbull boasts a professional MMA record of 37-8, with an impressive 24 of those victories earned via stoppage.

Meanwhile, Losene Keita, who officially signed a UFC contract on Friday, is a two-division champion in OKTAGON. “Black Panther” enters UFC Paris on a five-fight winning streak, having last competed at OKTAGON 65 in December 2024, where he secured a second-round TKO over Ronald Paradeiser to successfully defend his lightweight title.

Keita currently holds a 16-1 professional record, with 10 of those victories coming by way of knockout.