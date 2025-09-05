Why Did Paul Craig Move To Light Heavyweight Again? In His Own Words

UFC star Paul Craig has explained his decision to move back to the light heavyweight division from middleweight.

As we know, Paul Craig is a pretty popular character in the world of mixed martial arts. While he may not always get his hand raised, he’s unpredictable – and he’s got the kind of personality that makes it easy to root for him whenever he gets into the cage.

On Saturday night, Paul Craig will make his way back to 205 pounds after a stint in the middleweight division. He’s set to face off against Modestas Bukauskas and if he’s able to pick up a comprehensive win, his previous victory over Magomed Ankalaev means that he may only be one or two more wins away from a title shot.

In a recent interview, Paul Craig opened up about his light heavyweight switch.

Paul Craig discusses return to light heavyweight

“We made the decision to move to middleweight. We thought we would have had an upper hand on the middleweight division being a good grappler, being that little bit bigger. But unfortunately, it didn’t actually work out that way for me. So, it makes sense to move back up to light heavyweight, enjoy food, enjoy life because I’m getting a little bit older, but also have the fuel in my muscles to continue to work hard.

“That was one of the things we missed out is being a middleweight. We weren’t able to push to 100% of your ability because once the energy and the muscles are away, then it’s much harder for you as a fighter to continue. Now we’re fully equipped with carbohydrates. Our muscles are full of glycogen and we’re ready to put on a performance.”