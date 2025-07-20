“Paulo Costa Is Back!” – Fans & Fighters React To Paulo Costa Putting On Vintage Performance In Decision Over Roman Kopylov At UFC 318

Paulo Costa is back in the win column once again, stopping the up-and-coming Roman Kopylov in the co-main event of UFC 318.
Costa found success by varying his strikes and mixing things up during the opening frame, while it seemed like Kopylov didn’t get into second gear. Costa then rocked Kopylov before the end of the round.
Costa continued to find success with his striking, especially with his kicks, staying patient on the outside and picking his spots. Costa would rock Kopylov twice more in the second round — though Kopylov picked it up a little bit toward the end of the second.
Costa appeared to be tiring in the third round but maintained control of the fight’s pace, using his footwork and head movement to avoid Kopylov’s strikes. That is until Kopylov briefly stunned him in the middle of the third.
Costa scored a unanimous decision win and, as previously stated, called out Khamzat Chimaev — who challenges for the middleweight title next month at UFC 319.
Costa entered tonight with losses in four of his previous five after starting his MMA career 11-0. Last year, Costa suffered losses to former middleweight champions Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland.
Kopylov entered tonight with six wins in his last seven, including a finish of Chris Curtis in January.