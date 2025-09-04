Paulo Costa believes Khamzat Chimaev is afraid to fight him

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa believes that Khamzat Chimaev is afraid to fight him.

As we know, Paulo Costa is a pretty interesting fighter in the world of mixed martial arts. While he’s clearly very talented, he’s also been responsible for some pretty outlandish remarks on social media. In addition to that, he hasn’t always lived up to his potential inside the cage, leaving many to wonder whether or not he’ll ever get back to the championship level.

The good news for Paulo Costa, though, is that his rival Khamzat Chimaev is the new UFC middleweight champion. While that isn’t necessarily a guarantee of securing him a title fight, one or two more wins could well be enough given the demand there is out there to see this fight happen.

In a recent interview, Paulo Costa doubled down on the idea that Khamzat is scared of making the fight happen.

Paulo Costa believes Khamzat Chimaev is afraid of him

“I’m looking always for the highest place, you know. Fight to go Chen, he’s holding the belt right now. And even before I called him in my last fight, my more fight, but let’s see. If it was just about me, I would fight him right now. But I’m going to follow what the matchmakers think would be better and I’ll be ready. But he’s afraid.

“He’s afraid always. He just hold the guys, you know, he’s marrying his balls for 25 minutes. Everybody one more fight, everybody going to be enough of that guy. That fight was horrible. I think one more and you know then they’re going to call me to cut his off.”