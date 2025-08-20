Paulo Costa makes big claim about Khamzat Chimaev’s security at UFC 319

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has told a story about Khamzat Chimaev’s reported security at UFC 319.

As we know, Paulo Costa isn’t a big fan of Khamzat Chimaev – who is now the middleweight champion after his dominant win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. It seems unlikely that we’re going to see the two square off anytime soon, mainly because there are plenty of others in the division who are currently ahead of Costa in the pecking order.

Still, you never know what could happen, especially after Paulo Costa’s impressive win over Roman Kopylov. He has the skills necessary to make a real run in this division but as so often seems to be the case, he may well be his own worst enemy. With that being said, that isn’t going to stop him from going on a verbal tirade against the champ from time to time.

In a recent interview, Paulo Costa had the following story to tell about ‘Borz’.

Paulo Costa’s story about Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

“We had everything set up to go to Chicago after my fight against Roman Kopylov. We contacted UFC, and they said, ‘Paulo, it’s better you not go there because he might have like 20, many people surround him to protect him from you. So it’s better not to go.’ They said it’s a big fight to protect him from you.

“That’s what they said. I can’t believe that. He brought a whole army. He is the kind of guy who always walks with some guys to protect him too. They said, ‘It’s better you not go there because we don’t know where this guy is going to be in the arena and they can attack you or do something against you.’ So that’s crazy.”