Paulo Costa vs. Shara Magomedov In Works For UFC Qatar Co-Main Event On Nov 22

Paulo Costa is set to step into the Octagon for the second time this year.

As per a recent report by MMA journalist Laerte Viana, Costa is set to face Shara Magomedov in a middleweight bout serving as the co-main event at UFC Qatar on November 22 at ABHA Arena in Doha.

Após rumores, acabei de confirmar em primeira mão: Paulo Borrachinha e Shara Bullet vão fazer o co-main event do UFC Doha, dia 22 de novembro. E aí, o que acham da novidade? Quem será o favorito? #ufc #mma #ufcdoha #paulocosta #pauloborrachinha #borrachinha #sharabullet # pic.twitter.com/LogVNt6fIM — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) September 4, 2025

On Wednesday, “The Eraser” confirmed the matchup himself on X, revealing he had accepted the promotion’s offer to face Magomedov in Doha. Since then, the former UFC 185-pound title challenger has been taunting “Bullet” relentlessly on social media.

Was offered Shara bullet in Qtar. It’s looks fun, I said yes 👍. — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 3, 2025

UFC Qatar will mark the promotion’s inaugural visit to the country, and it has already begun stacking the card with compelling matchups for the upcoming Fight Night event.

The lineup features a light heavyweight showdown between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Bogdan Guskov, a bantamweight clash pitting Aleksandre Topuria against Bekzat Almakhan, and another 205-pound battle between Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev and Rafael Cerqueira. The card also includes a flyweight bout between Alex Perez and Asu Almabayev.

Image: @ufc/X

When Did Paulo Costa And Shara Magomedov Last Taste Victory In Octagon?

Paulo Costa last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 318 this past July, securing a crucial unanimous decision victory over Roman Kopylov.

“The Eraser”, who once rode an impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak, has struggled to regain his momentum since his failed title challenge against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 in September 2020, going 2-4 in his last six bouts. Costa currently holds a 7-4 UFC record, with four of his victories coming by knockout.

Paulo Costa wins the judges over with a vintage performance!#UFC318 pic.twitter.com/XZ94SfaYYg — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Shara Magomedov last competed at UFC Abu Dhabi this past July, securing a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Marc-André Barriault to rebound from his first career loss to Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia in February.

“Bullet” boasts a 5-1 record in the UFC, highlighted by key victories over Armen Petrosyan, Michał Oleksiejczuk, and Bruno Silva.