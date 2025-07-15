Pay-Per-View Might Be Over for the UFC Dana White Hints “Pay television is dying” Teases Major Streaming Shift

The UFC is entering a critical period with its broadcasting rights, as widespread speculation continues about the organization’s next major distribution partner. UFC’s current contract with ESPN, which began in 2019, is approaching its conclusion, prompting industry watchers to analyze possible shifts – including a significant move to a streaming-first platform like Netflix.

Dana White on the UFC Broadcast Future

UFC President Dana White has acknowledged the rapidly changing media landscape and signaled that a major shift could be on the horizon. “The world’s going to change a lot in the next year with our rights deals. Depending on where we end up, I mean, but more than likely we’re going to end up with a platform that is way more global than we are now,” White said in a recent media appearance.

The UFC’s television journey has historically followed industry trends: beginning on Spike TV, then moving to Fox, and most recently signing with ESPN. In White’s words, “Every year that we’ve done a deal, if you think about Spike TV, we started, from there, we went to Fox, from there we went to ESPN, it’s just we’ve leveled up every single time and made the sport bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Netflix

Rumors about Netflix emerging as a leading candidate for the UFC’s broadcast rights have gained traction, driven by the streaming giant’s expansion into live sports. Netflix’s increasing investment in live events, including recent deals with other sports leagues, has led analysts to believe that UFC could be a valuable addition to its content lineup. For UFC, a deal with Netflix would present opportunities to tap into the platform’s extensive global reach, which aligns with White’s vision for the organization’s continued international growth.

Photo by Tim Wheaton

Addressing the shift from traditional pay television, White commented, “Pay television is dying quickly. Satellite’s dying quickly. These streaming services … Netflix, their stock is higher than it’s ever been. They’re killing it.” He also stressed the scale of change ahead: “The world’s going to change a lot when we do our next rights deal. While we’re in this deal, the world will completely change by the time we come out the other side of that deal.”

If a deal is struck with a major streaming service like Netflix, the impact would not be limited to distribution alone. The pay-per-view model, long a central revenue stream for the UFC, could be fundamentally altered. Negotiations, according to insiders, also include scenarios in which UFC content could appear on multiple platforms, not exclusively Netflix.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 14: during the Power Slap event at UFC Apex on December 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC)

The next broadcast partner is expected to play a substantial role in the UFC’s global audience growth. “There’s obviously certain platforms that could really even just grow the UFC even more, right? Which would be insane… reach more people,” White noted.